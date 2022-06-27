A 45-year-old aunty from Parkwood who hid her “Ben 10” after a house robbery, was arrested and will make her first appearance in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court on Monday for harbouring a suspect. The couple, who have been dubbed “Bonnie and Clyde” by cops, stood side by side in the holding cells at Grassy Park SAPS on Friday.

Station commander, Colonel Dawood Laing, they’ve been looking for the 27-year-old man for nearly a week. “There was a house robbery in Parkwood about a week ago where four armed suspects entered the home and held the family hostage. “They stole various valuables and as they left, one of the neighbours shouted at them and they fired a shot in the neighbour’s direction.

“We managed to catch three of the suspects but we had kept searching for her boyfriend at various properties in Parkwood.” They tracked the man down to a house in Moosa Walk on Friday. “We had been there several times and she kept saying he is not there and he doesn’t come there,” adds Laing.

“This was the same thing when we went to his mother’s house. “When we arrived, she refused to open and we told her we would kick down the door but she kept stalling and after a long while, she eventually opened the door, so we knew he must be inside.” Cops found the berk hiding under a bed and immediately arrested him.