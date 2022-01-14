A worried mom says today marks a month since her son went missing after he was last seen being assaulted by security guards.

Jessica Jacobs, 49, tells the Daily Voice the day Ramone Shervon Price, 28, disappeared, they were supposed to go to the hospital.

“He had a leg injury and I wanted us to have it checked out. I left that morning and when I returned he was not at home.

“I later found out from his friend that he saw about seven security guards assaulting him at a Transnet property.

“He ran into our area to alert people and when they went back, they didn’t find him.”

She says the guards told them that he had escaped and they don’t know where he went.

“It has been a month since that happened.

“He turned 28 on New Year’s Day and all we could do was have a braai in his honour,” she explains.

“We tried to light a candle at the place he was last seen, but we couldn’t enter the premises.”

INVESTIGATION: Spokesperson Col. Andre Traut

The devastated mom says she has not been able to eat properly since her eldest son’s disappearance.

“Every time I eat, I keep thinking if Ramone is eating where he is,” says Jessica.

“Is he cold, what condition is he in? I don’t know what to think anymore because we have been to every hospital and mortuary and we didn’t find him.

“I even find it difficult to leave my house because when the car drives past bushes I feel like getting out and cutting the trees to see if his body is not there.”

Police spokesman Colonel André Traut says that the disappearance of Ramone is still under investigation by Bellville South police.

[email protected]