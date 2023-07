The South African Council of Geoscience on Saturday night confirmed that an earthquake took place near the Harmony Doornkop Gold Mine, on Gauteng’s West Rand, at around 6.46pm.

Gauteng suffered a second earthquake in as many months on Saturday night.

It said the seismic event had a magnitude of approximately 2.98 as registered by the South African National Seismograph Network.

Last Wednesday, a man died and several injured after a mysterious blast rocked Bree Street in Joburg central.

