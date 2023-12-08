Animal welfare organisations have slammed a decision by the V&A Waterfront to have a fireworks display on New Year’s Eve. The Cape Animal Welfare Forum (CAWF), which represents 59 organisations in the Western Cape, said they were dismayed by the “ill-considered” decision of the popular tourist destination.

CAWF says: “In 2020, the V&A Waterfront made a commendable commitment to forgo fireworks displays, pledging to celebrate New Year’s in a safe and environmentally-friendly manner. “CAWF praised this decision for its potential positive impact on the environment and the diverse animal life inhabiting the V&A Waterfront area.” The organisation says that the V&A Waterfront has reversed its stance and “callously disregarded the welfare and well-being of animals, particularly the wild species that call the V&A Waterfront home”, such as the protected Cape Fur seals.

Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse of the Cape of Good Hope SPCA adds: “Moreover, the severe distress caused to animals by the unpredictable noises can result in fear, anxiety, panic, injuries and in some cases even death. UNIMPRESSED: Jaco Pieterse “Fireworks are a wasteful expense that could be redirected to support animal welfare or aid underprivileged children.” The V&A Waterfront said the display would only be a 5-minute, once-a-year celebration.

Spokesperson Donald Kau said: “We have put together an exciting line-up of musical entertainment for the evening which includes a 5-minute fireworks display at midnight on New Years Eve, approved by the City as well as SAPS with permits in place. “We feel that the midnight moment celebration is a once-a-year, shared moment by visitors and locals, in a safe and designated area in the Waterfront. “We plead with people with animals to note the time and ensure that their pets are protected for the short duration of the fireworks display.”