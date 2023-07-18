The ANC and DA in the Western Cape have again found themselves in a bekgeveg over the alleged abuse of state resources. The ANC in the Western Cape has called for an investigation into the alleged “unethical use of state resources” by DA MEC for Infrastructure, Tertuis Simmers.

The ANC has claimed that Simmers was riding in a traffic police vehicle during the DA’s campaign trail in Borchards in George and shared a video and picture as proof. ANC provincial secretary Neville Delport claimed the DA’s use of the unmarked VW Polo with blue lights on a campaign trail is a clear abuse of state power. He alleged that it was not the first time that Simmers had been caught out.

“In the past, he faced allegations of impropriety when he was accused of electricity theft while serving as a DA councillor in George,” Delport said. CLAIM: Simmers used VW Polo traffic dept vehicle “Because he failed to face consequences then, he convinced himself that he could abuse state resources with impunity.” “We call on Premier Alan Winde to investigate these serious allegations of abuse of power and state resources by his errant MEC and DA provincial leader in the Western Cape.”

Simmers said he was amused by the ANC’s accusation: “The ANC’s video evidence shows me on a DA-branded bakkie next to Premier Winde, waving at the very former ANC councillor recording the footage, as I have known her since 2011! FOOTAGE: Screenshot of Simmers on DA-branded bakkie “I know that the ANC is flabbergasted by DA ability, but driving a vehicle from the back of another vehicle is beyond my powers.” According to Simmers, he did not and has never driven any George municipal vehicle.