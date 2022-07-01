Hundreds of Manenberg residents gathered this week to celebrate the safe return of kidnapped mom Shireen Essop, who joined them at the prayer gathering on Wednesday night. After spending several nights in the cold to pray for her shortly after she was abducted, residents once again gathered at MC Stores in Jordaan Street where they hosted a thikr.

Shireen went missing on 23 May after leaving Dairy Mart in Philippi where she worked. According to her family, she was taken by three men while driving along Varkensvlei Road in Philippi and then disappeared without a trace. Her car was later found abandoned. RETURN: Shireen Essop. Picture supplied On 11 June, she was found at the Klipfontein Mission Station by neighbourhood watch patrollers who contacted her family.

Her disappearance sparked fear among Manenberg residents who gathered outside her home for several nights to pray for her safe return. Moulana Sameeg Norodien says on Wednesday night, residents gathered once again for a thikr, this time to give thanks. “The thikr was to show that people were happy for her safe return. Shireen did attend but did not say anything,” he says.

“A relative addressed those who attended and thanked the community for their support in this tough time. “We hosted the thikr to give thanks and to help set the community at ease. “People were very traumatised and confused by her disappearance and you could just see the relief on people’s faces.”

RELIEF: Sameeg Norodien In an interview with the Cape Argus, Shireen’s brother-in-law, Hameed Essop, said they just want to get on with their lives. “We want to move on beyond what happened. For us, the focus was just on getting her back, and we got her back. It’s pointless living our lives in this past bubble, so we just let the law take its course.” Hameed said he understood the public outcry for information.

“I think the public in general, I won’t say they have the right to know, but I understand their concern, I understand where it stems from.” Meanwhile, the man accused of stealing and selling Shireen’s cellphone, which was taken during the kidnapping, will return to the Cape Town Magistrates’ Court today. Mussa Willese, 28, faces a single charge of theft after he was busted by the Organised Crime Unit for allegedly selling Shireen’s iPhone 13 Pro to a man in District Six.

According to a source, the detectives set up a sting operation after her kidnappers demanded a R5 million ransom. Cops were told the person using her phone had bought it from Willese. They set up a fake sale and when the Malawian man arrived, he was arrested.