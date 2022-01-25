Albert Fritz, the Western Cape Community Safety MEC and provincial DA leader, has been suspended due to serious allegations of sexual assault levelled against him, it was revealed yesterday.

In a move that shocked the province on Sunday night, Premier Alan Winde released a short statement announcing Fritz’s suspension without going into details.

Monday, asked for an update about the matter and whether a case had been opened with the police, Odette Cason, an official in the Premier’s office, said: “We understand that there are many questions around the suspension of Minister Fritz, however, at this stage, we cannot divulge further information on the matter, until an independent investigator has determined the full extent of the allegations and their veracity.

“It would be unfair to the persons who made those allegations to the Premier, under requests for confidentiality, and indeed the Minister too, for the Premier to provide details of what is being investigated, the publication of which may well severely compromise the investigation itself.”

When called for comment, Fritz said he could not talk.

However, Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith revealed to the Weekend Argus that a woman approached him recently with allegations against Fritz.

“It was brought to my attention by the complainant and I said these are the correct channels to follow,” said Smith.

“I stayed clear and just showed the complainant the right channels.

“I believe she has followed the correct channels and the matter is being dealt with.”

Meanwhile, an activist who asked not to be named until a case is officially opened against the MEC, claimed Fritz has been a sex pest for years.

“I have waited for years for this day. He has been slipping through and getting away. He is clever and cases in the past never reached this stage. I will talk about him once everything is officially confirmed but I have been waiting for this day.”

The DA said yesterday that Fritz has asked to step down as the DA’s provincial leader and the party has agreed to the request.

He is being replaced by deputy leader Minister Tertuis Simmers, while his Community Safety portfolio will be taken over by Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport, Anroux Marais in the interim.

