Scores of men arrested by cops following the heinous gang rape of eight women in Krugersdorp will be appearing in court on Monday. On Thursday evening, eight women said to be models were brutally attacked and raped repeatedly, allegedly by a group of foreigners at an abandoned mine in the west of Johannesburg.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said besides the original 67 people who were nabbed on Friday – two who died after exchanging fire with police – 17 more were arrested and will appear in court on Monday. It is alleged that gangs of illegal miners, notoriously known as zama zamas, raped eight women while they were shooting a music video near a mining dump. The group allegedly ordered the crew, from The Red Button, to lie down while they searched them and then whistled.

It was the signal for about 10 other men wearing Basotho blankets and balaclavas to join them. The zama zamas then allegedly began taking the women, one by one, into the open veld where they gang-raped them, reports the Saturday Star. It is believed that this continued several times while the crew were robbed of their clothes, cellphones, jewellery, handbags, equipment and other valuables, estimated to be valued at R1.5 million.

Thirty-two counts of rape, as well as 22 counts of armed robbery, have since been opened at the Krugersdorp Police Station. Provincial Commissioner of Police in Gauteng, Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela on Friday led a multi-disciplinary team of law enforcement agencies and security companies following the incident. This led to the arrest of 65 suspects for contravention of the Immigration Act.