The Africa Muslims Agency (AMA) is marking 35 years of service providing humanitarian aid to the continent and beyond with an exhibition this weekend. Since its formation by the Late Mahomed Farid Choonara and Dr Abdur Rahman As Sumait in January 1987, AMA has been operational in 29 countries in Africa as well as the Middle East.

On Saturday an exhibition will be held at the Lookout, V&A Waterfront, from 10am to 5pm, where visitors can view displays of AMA’s work and experience a 360º virtual tour of refugee camps. AMA regional manager Hussain Choonara says: “View a handwritten Qur’an from Africa, a beaded AK47 made in Afghanistan, woven soccer balls from Malawi and incredible photos capturing the impact that AMA donors have made over the years in millions of lives.” There will also be a variety of food stalls, kid’s play area, and a world class display of humanitarian work.

AMA volunteer Ashraf Gangraker told the Cape Argus that the intention behind the exhibition was to create the opportunity for the public to gain a deeper understanding of how those we see on television, and read about, live. “We want people to walk away discovering a sense of humanity within themselves, to be inspired to volunteer, to donate and to be part of the solution of creating a better and more just world,” Gangraker said. AMA has stepped in to assist in disaster-affected regions including Somalia, Sudan, Kenya and Mozambique, as well as drought-stricken areas.