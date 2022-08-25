The nephew of slain gang boss William “Red” Stevens has been sentenced to 10 years in the mang after he was caught with mandrax pille worth nearly R1 million rand. Typhenne Jantjies, 32, who is set to stand trial alongside alleged underworld kingpins Mark Lifman and Jerome “Donkie” Booysen, was sentenced by the Khayelitsha Priority Crimes Court this week after he was busted back in 2016.

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani says he was nabbed on 17 October 2016 by members of tactical response team in Khayelitsha after they reacted on information about a vehicle suspected to be carrying drugs. “The members spotted a vehicle, a BMW, which drove faster after spotting a police vehicle,” says Hani. STATED: Hawks’ Zinzi Hani “A vehicle chase ensued and the team caught up with Jantjies’ vehicle.

“The vehicle was searched and 32 000 mandrax tablets were recovered. “The suspect was subsequently arrested on a charge of dealing in drugs. “This culminated in the matter being transferred to the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team in Bellville.”

Hani says officers discovered that the estimated street value of the mandrax was R926 000 and Jantjies was found guilty and sentenced to 10 years in prison of which five years are suspended. According to court documents, five years after this arrest, Jantjies was busted again by the Hawks alongside his late oom. At the time, the Hawks charged Red, Lifman and Booysen with the murder of Brian “Steroid King” Wainstein and later court documents, released by the National Prosecuting Authority, linked the trio to several other alleged members of the 27s gang as they were charged as being behind a vicious rivalry in the Cape Town nightclub scene.

MURDERED: Slain gang dik ding William ‘Red’ Stevens According to the indictment, the rivalry dates back to 2016 where Lifman, Donkie, Colin and Andre Naude established a “brotherhood” which oversaw all the bouncers at clubs. It states that in May 2016, a violent altercation broke out between Colin and another person at a local club and he brought Red but later blamed Donkie. The split was allegedly negotiated by Naude with Colin leaving the brotherhood and joining Nafiz Modack.

The documents state that the duo started taking over clubs from Lifman and Donkie, leading to a bitter rivalry which would result in years of attempted murder plots. The latest documents reveal that Jantjies was allegedly at the meetings where they planned a host of shootings aimed at patrons in the nightclubs controlled by Modack and Colin. He faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder and was allegedly part of a team of hitmen sent to shoot patrons at Coco Bar in 2017.