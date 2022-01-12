A man has died and another four were arrested as they tried to flee from a post office robbery in De Doorns on Tuesday morning.

They were caught when their vehicle overturned.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk says: “Four armed robbers were arrested [yesterday] morning at around 11.20am following a robbery at a post office in De Doorns.

ROBBED: De Doorns Post Office

“A fifth suspect succumbed to his wounds when their getaway vehicle overturned in Paarl during a high speed pursuit by police.

“The suspects held staff at the post office at gunpoint and fled with cash and SASSA cards.”

Van Wyk adds that the information was broadcast on police radios and several cop vehicles participated in the search.

“In Paarl, the suspects overturned their vehicle which led to their arrest.

“Three unlicensed firearms and the stolen cash and cards were seized.

“Once charged, the suspects are expected to make their court appearance in De Doorns.”

OH FLIP: Five robbers’ Hiace bakkie overturned on the N1. Picture supplied

In a statement, Hexvallei Farm Watch Manager Deon Joubert said people were tied up inside the post office.

He says they were made aware of the robbery at 11am and a gold Toyota Hilux bakkie with four or five occupants were seen speeding on the N1, towards Worcester.

“This was also confirmed with our LPR camera system. Our members chased after the bakkie. There was constant communication to Worcester Police regarding the position of the suspect vehicle.

“Just before Rawsonville’s weighbridge, our members stopped the chase with a number of SAPS vehicles behind the suspects.”

He explains they later got the news that the suspects had been apprehended.

