Podcaster and comedian Simmi Areff has taken his “Lesser Known Somebodies” podcast to the streets. Earlier this year, Areff’s podcast reached more than 500 000 downloads in eight months.

Ranked as Africa's eighth-best podcast on the podcast charts, "Lesser Known Somebodies" is centred around telling the unknown stories about prominent figures around the world. Areff said he had prided himself in evolving with the times and not allowing his work to stagnate. "I felt the podcast was becoming just another interview-style show, which I did not want. I was always chasing these big names, but it wasn't sustainable," he said.

In taking the podcast to the masses, he aims to speak to everyday people and have them featured on his show. “Although my numbers hadn’t decreased, it was starting to feel stale and I wanted to do something new with it. “Now I get to share in having cool experiences with people that I would not usually meet,” he said.

His set-up includes a table, audio equipment and a sign that reads, "Talk to me, I will give you R10". "It's the easiest thing I can give away and it's one single note. To be honest with you, most people don't even take the R10," he said. This version of recording the podcast allows Areff to do it anywhere. The first episode was recorded at the Neighbourgood co-work space in Bree Street and the second podcast was recorded on Sea Point Promenade last week.

Areff is asking the public to invite him anywhere, and he will set up the podcast at your event, office or any location. "We are looking for spots to do the podcast at. Invite us to your boxing match, your 21st or even a house party," he said. He added: "As long as there's space for me to set up my table and equipment, I will do a recording there."