Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger "couldn’t breathe the same air" during their early years in the movie business. The 76-year-old actor and Schwarzenegger, 75, have developed a strong bond over the years - but Stallone admits that it took them time to realise that they're "cut from the same cloth".

He told WSJ. Magazine: "[Back in the day], we couldn’t breathe the same air. But that made us work harder. And then we eventually realised we’re pretty much cut from the same cloth - even though his cloth is more like itchy wool. I'm like silk." Stallone believes they share a similar sense of humour. The Hollywood star also thinks that Schwarzenegger "brings out the best" in him.

He said: "I try to find laughs when they’re not in abundance. Sometimes it gets a little irritating and people tell me, shut up. It’s like with me and Arnold. We have this caustic sense of humour, and we go at each other non-stop. "I almost covet a good enemy. He really brings out the best of you." Stallone believes that his sense of humour of has been key to his success.

The “Rocky“ actor explained: "You don't have to beat up on yourself. The world will beat up on you enough. Give yourself a break. "I try to really see life with the eye of the tiger and a real sense of humour. It's not easy, but without humour, this is not a fun place." Stallone recently launched his own reality TV series, and the actor previously explained that he wanted to make the show while he's "still relevant".