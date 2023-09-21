Rihanna has finally shown her and A$AP Rocky’s second child to the world in a set of cute family photos — nearly two months after giving birth. The couple debuted son Riot in a Monday photo shoot, with the rapper holding his laaitie with a smile.

Riot wore a pink hat, matching overalls and tan boots in the oulike pics when he wasn’t wrapped up in a blanket. Family: Riri, Rocky & kids The singer held the couple’s eldest son, RZA, as the one-year-old sported a grey shirt with yellow sleeves, as well as jeans and a pint-sized pair of his mom’s new Fenty x Puma Avanti C sneakers. The toddler stood in other shots, later getting a ride on Rocky’s shoulders.

More on this Rihanna reportedly gives birth to her second child

Riot later sported a pink sweatsuit and white socks. The Diamonds hitmaker, for her part, rocked a denim jacket and navy leggings. Rocky, 34, paired a white tank and silver chain with jeans, covering up with a green flannel in other snaps.

The duo also photographed their one-month-old at home on a blanket in a pink sweatsuit and white knee socks. Rihanna’s second child arrived on August 1. The Grammy winner had been showing off her baby bump progress in fabulous outfits all year, starting with her Super Bowl reveal in February.