Richard Gere has paid a glowing tribute to Louis Gossett Jr. The award-winning actor died on Friday morning, aged 87, and Richard who appeared alongside Louis in An Officer and a Gentleman heaped praise on his former co-star.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Richard described Louis as “a tough guy with a heart of gold”. The 74-year-old star also praised Louis for his professional approach to filming An Officer and a Gentleman, the Taylor Hackford-directed romantic drama movie that also featured Debra Winger. Richard explained: “He stayed in character the whole time. I don’t think we ever saw him socially. He was the drill sergeant 24 hours a day, and it showed clearly in his performance. He drove every scene he was in.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louis Gossett Jr. (@jr.louisgossett) Louis became the first black man to win a Supporting Actor Oscar for his role in the 1982 movie, and Richard believes that the late actor thoroughly deserved the coveted accolade. The Hollywood star said: “We were all so proud of him when he won his Oscar.” Hackford has also paid tribute to the late actor. The director explained that he “hired him on the spot” after learning that Louis had previously served as a US Army Ranger.