When it comes to the cold, rainy days I tend to look for something more comforting and what is more comforting than the humble potato. When I saw World Potato Day coming up, I jumped at the opportunity to honour this much-loved and versatile spud! Potatoes are economical, make a lekker side and it helps make the meals go further especially if you are adding in your curry, stews and smoortjies.

Potatoes can be enjoyed in many ways like a stuffed baked potato with leftovers, or a potato soup to warm you up on a cold day or even a classic Kaapse Potato Porring. Another potato favourite is mash, although I have a slightly different take. I love mash, but I find this dish temperamental at times.

My challenge is that I must make it at the last minute and serve it almost immediately because although mash potato is yummy, once it stands, it tends to go starchy and soggy and left-over mash is just not lekker! To eliminate this, I bake my mash! It is the one recipe I suggest you try first but it is an absolute winner. You will get next level fluffy, soft, smooth, and buttery mash with a crisp golden top. As a bonus, to save time, you can make and prep your mash early or even the day before and bake it just before you serve.

Love, Your Cooksister

Love, Your Cooksister Thyme & Garlic Baked Mash Potatoes Ingredients

6 large potatoes 4 tablespoons butter ¼ tsp dried thyme

¼ tsp garlic powder ¼ tsp white pepper ¼ tsp aromat

1 cup warm milk 1 tsp baking powder Salt to taste

Method Peel and cut the potatoes into cubes. Add the potatoes to a large pot, add salt and top up with cold water to cover the potatoes.

Bring to a boil and cook until the potato is soft. Strain all the water and add the potatoes back to the pot. Add the butter, milk, thyme, garlic, white pepper, baking powder and aromat. Mash until smooth and soft. It must have a slightly runny consistency.

Add to a baking dish and smooth with a fork. Sprinkle thyme and coarse black pepper and bake on 200°C for 30 minutes, until the top is slightly golden and crusty. *Tip - this can be prepped beforehand and baked just before serving. Don't bake for longer than 30 minutes.

Creamy Potato Salad Ingredients 6 large potatoes cut in wedges

(Skin on) Salt and pepper to taste 1 tsp cornflour

3 tsp oil or olive oil 4 heaped tbsp mayo ¼ cup lemon and herb peri peri sauce

2 boiled eggs finely grated Freshly chopped parsley A dash of paprika

Method Hard-boil the eggs, peel, and set aside to cool. In a large bowl, add the potatoes, salt and pepper, oil and cornflour.

Mix well to evenly coat the potatoes and pack the wedges evenly on a tray (next to each other) and oven roast or air fry for 15-20 minutes until crispy and golden brown. For a cold potato salad Allow the wedges to cool in the oven or in the air fryer basket – this will give your wedges extra crispiness.

Once cooled, in a large bowl, add the wedges, mayo, sauce, boiled egg and chopped parsley. Mix until well combined and garnish with some fresh parsley and a dash of paprika. Refrigerate until serving.

For a warm potato salad: Warm the mayo and sauce on the stove just before the wedges are done. Heat up the sauce, until it comes to a slow simmer (do not rapidly boil it).

In a large bowl, add the warm sauce and grated eggs to the warm wedges. Mix until well combined and garnish with fresh parsley and a dash of paprika. Hash Brown Eggs

Ingredients 4 large potatoes grated 1 clove of garlic

A dash of rosemary or mixed herbs 3 tsp of butter Salt to taste

4 eggs ¼ cup cheese Method

Microwave the grated potatoes for 5 minutes Add in the garlic, rosemary, butter, and season with salt. Mix well and transfer to a skillet or an oven safe dish (double sprayed with spray and cook)

Add dents with the back of a spoon for eggs later and bake for 20 minutes on 180°C in a pre-heated oven. Once the potato is golden brown: Sprinkle over the cheese and drop in your eggs. (In a cup first, then add to your pan)

Season the eggs lightly with salt Bake for a further 5-7 minutes at 180°C, depending on how firm or runny you like your eggs. Potato & mushroom soup

Ingredients 3 tbsp butter 1 small finely chopped onion

1 finely chopped green chilli 1 tsp garlic 2 chicken fillets cubed

2 large potatoes grated 1 punnet mushrooms ½ cup parsley

800ml milk 1 Ideal milk 1 mushroom soup

Method In a blender, blend the soup powder, the milk, mushrooms and parsley. In a pot braise the onion, chilli and garlic in butter.

Add the chicken and potato and braise until golden brown. Once brown, add in 1-2 cups water and simmer, covered for 10 minutes. Add the mushroom, milk, parsley and soup blend. Add in your ideal milk and simmer, stirring continuously until it boils.

Enjoy with crusty bread. Potato Porring Ingredients

6 eggs 250gr butter 2 cups sugar

1 cup self-rising flour 1 level tsp baking powder 2 tbsp custard powder

1 litre full cream milk 1 tbsp vanilla essence 1 tsp fine cardamon

½ tsp fine cinnamon 1kg potatoes 5ml salt

Method Peel and cut the potatoes into cubes. Add the potatoes to a large pot, add salt and top up with cold water to cover the potatoes.

Bring to a boil and cook until the potato is soft. Strain all the water and add the potatoes back to the pot. Mash the potatoes with the butter. Allow to cool.

Once the potato is completely cool, liquidize all the ingredients (including the potato) until well combined. Transfer to a baking dish (you can pour the mixture through a sieve to ensure your potato puddings are smooth and creamy and bake in a large Pyrex dish for 1 hour on 180°C. After an hour, turn off the oven and rest the pudding for a half hour in the hot oven to set.

Baked Potatoes Ingredients 5 large potatoes

3 tsp butter / garlic butter Salt and Pepper to taste Method

Rinse the potatoes and poke them with a fork. Add the potatoes to a microwave safe dish and microwave the potatoes for 10 minutes. Once done, turn the potatoes and microwave for a further 3-5 minutes

Test with a knife to check if the potatoes are soft, the potatoes must be soft on the inside, with the knife gliding through, but firm (not wrinkly) on the outside. Make a cross on the top of the potatoes and press the potatoes down with the bottom of a glass or slightly press it in, having some of the potato out. Brush with butter and season generously.