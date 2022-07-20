Hello Everyone! Hope you all are well, warm, and getting back into routine now that the kids are back at school.

As the days get busier, I tend to look for quick and easy meals that won’t take long to prep. Work, kids coming home, making sure homework is done and the odd load shedding in between, has me totally deurmekaar, so to make things easier, I try to prepare a lekker big batch of whatever I make for the day so there’s enough to recycle and pack in for lunch the next day or have the leftovers ready for them when they get home. By chance today, 20 July, coincides with International Hot Dog Day.

It is a day where the humble Hot Dog, or Vienna Roll as we Capetonians know it, is celebrated all around the world. Hot Dogs are quick and easy to prepare, and very economical. Fry some viennas for breakfast, add it in your scramble egg, make a smoortjie, top it on your pizza or have it on a lekker soft roll, topped with tomato sauce.

You can be sure to find a hot dog at any fair or flea market, and the kids love it. That makes it the perfect school lunch and party food, or a just a lekker snack you can grab straight from the fridge. And next time you feel like braaiing, up your hot dog game. Have different toppings available and make it fancy!

Next time you see viennas on special stock up because this week’s recipes are kwaai on a budget. For more recipes or baking and cooking inspiration, visit my website www.sprinklesandspice.co.za or visit my social media platforms @sprinklesandspicect or Sprinkles and Spice by Farzana Kumandan. Happy Baking

Love, Your Cooksister Mexican Chilli Dog Ingredients

2 peppers (1 red and 1 yellow) 1 onion 2 garlic cloves

1 large tomato (deseeded) 50g beef mince One chilli, finely chopped

1 tbsp olive oil Salt and pepper to taste 30g mozzarella cheese, cubed

1 packet Vienna sausages 6 hot dog rolls Coriander to garnish

Method Slice the peppers, onion, and tomato. Finely mince garlic.

In a medium size pan gently fry the peppers, onion, tomato, and garlic in a little olive oil until soft and season with salt and pepper. Add the beef mince and chilli and cook until the beef has browned and cooked through. Take off the heat and add the cheese, letting it melt into the mince.

Drop the viennas in boiling water for 2 mins and remove. Cut the rolls in half lengthways, lightly brush with olive oil and toast lightly. Place the cooked vienna in the roll, top with the cheesy Mexican chilli and garnish with fresh coriander.

Baked Beans and Vienna Curry Ingredients 1 onion

¼ cup oil 4 or 5 Viennas 1 tsp ginger garlic paste

½ tsp green Chillies 1 tomato ½ tsp turmeric

1 tsp salt 1 tsp chilli powder 1 heap tsp coriander powder

1 tin baked beans ½ cup water Freshly chopped coriander

Method Grate the onion and sauté in the oil until golden brown. Slice the viennas into round pieces, add to pot and let fry for about 5-7 minutes.

Add the ginger garlic paste and green chillies and let it cook for 2 minutes. Blend one tomato and add it then add the spices and cook for a few minutes. Add in the baked beans and ½ cup water and let it cool on a low heat for 10-15 minutes. Add freshly chopped coriander and serve.

Vienna Nachos Ingredients 4 viennas cut up into small pieces

1 medium sized onion, cut fine 1/4 to 1/3 cup tomato sauce 40g nachos or Doritos chips

1 to 2 jalapeños 100g mozzarella cheese 100g cheddar cheese

Method Preheat oven to 200°C with fan. Place 1 dessert spoon of oil into pot on low to medium heat.

Once heated add onions and sauté till onions are translucent. Then add viennas and tomato sauce and cook for 3 to 5 minutes. Using an oven proof dish, start layering by adding your cooked Vienna’s at the bottom, cover it with nachos, followed by jalapeños and cheeses.

Place in the oven for 10 to 15 minutes or until the cheese is bubbling and has some beautiful brown spots. Remove from the oven and serve. Vienna Pasta Bolognaise

Ingredients 400 to 500g of Viennas or sausage 1 onion, finely sliced

1 tin of tomatoes (400g) 250g spaghetti 1 tsp brown sugar

1 tsp oregano Method Cook the spaghetti according to packaging. Once the spaghetti is cooked, remove 1 cup of the water, and keep aside.

Then drain spaghetti, rinse with cold water, add a drizzle of olive oil and set aside. In a pan, cook Viennas/sausage on low to medium heat for 3 to 5 minutes on each side. If possible, cook with a closed lid to not dry out. Then remove from the pan, cut into pieces, and keep aside.

Return the pan back onto a medium heat, drizzle some oil onto the pan, then add onions and sauté till translucent. Add tin of tomatoes and cook till tomato and onion mixture resembles a paste like texture. Then add sugar, oregano, sausage, and ¾ to 1 cup of the pasta water and cook for 10 minutes on a low heat.

To serve, add pasta, followed by bolognaise! Simple, but delicious! Vienna Shakshuka Ingredients

3 tsp butter 1 onion 4 Viennas cut in rings

2 finely grated garlic cloves 3 chopped up red chillies 1 tin peeled and chopped tomatoes

4 grated tomatoes (must be grated not liquidised) 3 tablespoons sugar 1 heaped teaspoon paprika

1 heaped teaspoon jeera Salt and pepper to taste Method

In a pan over a medium heat, melt the butter and add the onions, braise until golden brown. Add the viennas, garlic, chillies, tomato, spices, and sugar. Cook until tomato has thickened, and water has reduced Add to a flat baking dish and smooth it out with the back of a spoon.

Crack open 6 eggs randomly next to each other Bake on 180°C for 10-13 minutes (for semi runny yolk) Garnish with fresh chopped danya and chillies