Hello Everyone! It’s payday week and we sometimes feel the need to splurge and spoil ourselves a bit.

That first grocery shop after payday always has me tempted to buy more. Everyone has specials and alles lyk te lekker! Payday week is always rushed as many of us are working, but the weekends are when these extra items or luxury payday spoils come into good use. There is something about a Sunday lunch that ends off the week and starts the new week on a great note.

You have time to prep, slow cook or roast your food to perfection and make all the lekker sides. The distinct colours on the plate always look sooo pretty and eye-catching also. Ons eet mos eerste met die oog! A hearty pot of slow cooked curry or braised meat, a lekker salad or even just yellow rice, roast potatoes and roast chicken hit the spot.

I remember growing up, my mom always made a lekker spread for Sunday lunch, and for supper we had crispy rolls and cheese. Come Monday and school lunch was either leftover roast chicken and mayo on bread or cheese and rolls. I tend to still uphold this in my home. After all, the best memories are made around the eating table.

This week we feature lekker Sunday lunch recipes from local foodie and blogger, Kim Bagley from the popular and much loved Facebook and Instagram page Cooking with Kim Bagley. BLOGGER: Kim Bagley Follow her @cooking_with_kim_bagley. For more recipes or baking and cooking inspiration, visit my website www.sprinklesandspice.co.za or my social media platforms @sprinklesandspicect or Sprinkles and Spice by Farzana Kumandan.

Happy Cooking Love, Your Cooksister Chicken Schnitzels with Mushroom Sauce and Onion Rings

Recipe Credit Cooking with Kim Bagley Chicken Schnitzel Ingredients 8 chicken fillets

2 cups breadcrumbs 2 tsp bbq spice 2 tsp lemon and herbs spice

1 tsp paprika 1tsp garlic powder 1 tsp black pepper

Salt to taste 1 cup flour for dusting 3 eggs (beaten)

Method Add breadcrumbs and all the spices together. Pound chicken fillets until equal in size.

Dust the chicken with flour. Dip in the eggs, followed by breadcrumbs. Shallow fry on a medium heat until golden brown. Remove from the oil onto paper towel and add sliced cheese.

Top with mushroom sauce and serve with sides of choice. Mushroom Sauce Ingredients 250g button mushrooms

100g butter 1 packet mushroom soup 2 cups cream (500ml)

Method In pot melt butter. Add mushrooms and sauté for 5 minutes.

Add mushroom soup followed by cream. Stir until it thickens. Onion Rings Ingredients 1 cup Buttermilk

2 onions sliced Thinly into rings ½ cup cake flour 3 Tbs cornflour (Maziena)

5ml Paprika Salt and pepper 5ml sugar

Oil for frying Method Soak onion rings in Buttermilk for 1hr

Mix flour with spices. Add onions from buttermilk and dust in flour Deep fry on high heat until crispy and golden.

Salt immediately after you remove. Honey & balsamic Roast Chicken Recipe Credit Cooking with Kim Bagley

Ingredients 8 to 10 chicken pieces 2 Tbs BBQ spice

Salt to taste 50g melted butter Juice of a ½ lime

Method Mix all the spices together to create a spice Rub. Clean the chicken and dab it with paper towels to remove moisture. Spice the chicken and brush with melted butter. Squeeze the juice of ½ lime Oven roast 220°C 45 to 50 minutes depending on the size of the chicken pieces

Baste every 15 minutes until cooked Honey & balsamic sauce Ingredients 4 tbs honey

30ml (2tbsp) soya sauce 15ml (1 Tbs) Worcestershire sauce ¼ cup tomato sauce

4 Tbs balsamic Vinegar Method Bring the above-mentioned ingredients to boil. Taste and adjust to preference of sweet & sour.

Baste chicken every 15 minutes until cooked. Cauliflower & Broccoli bake Ingredients Steam 1 head cauliflower and 1 head broccoli for 10 minutes in salted water.

For the Cheese Sauce 2 cups Milk 100g butter

½ cup mozzarella cheese ½ cup cheddar cheese 3 Tbsp corn flour mixed in ¼ cup water

Salt and pepper to taste 1 tsp garlic powder Method

In pot heat the milk and butter, until the butter is melted. Mix the corn flour and water together. Add to milk stirring continuously until it starts to thicken. Add salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Add cheese and continue to stir. Make according to your preferred texture. If too weak add more corn flour, if to thick add more milk. In an oven proof dish add steamed cauliflower and broccoli, grated cheese and add sauce. Top with grated cheese. Bake in preheated oven 180°c for 20 minutes.

Meatloaf Recipe Credit Cooking with Kim Bagley Ingredients

1kg minced meat 2 eggs ½ cup fine breadcrumbs

1 Tbs fresh Chopped parsley 1 medium grated carrot ½ grated onion

1 Tbs Worcestershire sauce Salt to taste 1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp Paprika 1 tsp dry sweet basil herbs Method

Add all the above mentioned ingredients together and mix by hand. Add to a bread tin. If you do not have a bread tin, shape it into a loaf and bake on a baking tray. Bake in a preheated oven at 180°c for 1 hour.

Brush with BBQ sauce halfway through the cooking process. BBQ sauce Recipe ½ cup brown sugar

¼ cup soya sauce 1 cup Tomato sauce 3 to 5 Tbs (according to taste) brown Vinegar

Method for Sauce Add all the above ingredients in a sauce pan and cook until sugar dissolves and the sauce reduces to a sticky consistency about 15to 20 minutes. Adjust the sauce to your own taste. If you want it sweet add more sugar. If you want it sourer add more vinegar.

Remove meat loaf from pan and add the balance of sauce. Serve with mash potatoes and a side veg Chicken Akni

Recipe Credit Cooking with Kim Bagley Ingredients 1 full chicken cut into pieces

4 tablespoons oil 1 large onion, peeled and finely chopped 3 cinnamon sticks

2 star anise 2 bay leaves 2 tsp garlic and ginger paste

1 tsp turmeric 3 to 4tbs Chilli powder (mixed masala) ½ tsp Garam masala

½ tsp Cumin powder ½ tsp coriander powder Salt to taste

2 grated tomatoes 4 potatoes, peeled and quartered 2½ cups Basmati rice soaked in cold water

Fresh coriander 100g butter Method

Soak rice in cold water for 2 hours In a large pot on medium to high heat add oil and add all whole spices. Add the onions and sauté for about 2 minutes. Add ground spices, salt, garlic and ginger paste and tomatoes. Add a dash of water.

Allow to cook for 5 minutes stirring occasionally. Add chicken pieces and cook for 15 minutes. Add soaked clean raw rice, potatoes and 3cups of water or enough water to cover rice and stir. Add fresh coriander and put on the lid and simmer / steam for 30 minutes until rice soft or until dry.

If rice hard add more water and cook until soft. Add butter and fresh dhania Stir once. Close the lid and switch off the heat. Allow to stand for 10 minutes before serving.

Serve with condiments of choice. Mutton Bunny Chow Recipe Credit Cooking with Kim Bagley

Ingredients 3 to 4 Tbsp cooking oil 1.5kg lamb / mutton pieces

3 bay leaves 2 star Anise 3 stick cinnamon

1 chopped onion 2 chillies slit(optional) ½tsp garam masala

½tsp coriander powder ½tsp cumin powder 1 tsp turmeric powder

3 to 4 Tbs Chilli powder (mixed masala) 1 sprig curry leaf 3 grated tomatoes

Salt to taste 10g (1sachet) Tomato paste 1 Tbsp garlic and ginger paste

6 potatoes halved coriander for garnish Method

Add oil to pot and add bay leaves, star Anise, and stick cinnamon. Allow to sauté for 2 minutes. Add onions and sauté until partially brown. Add curry leaves and Chillies. Add all the ground spices, tomatoes, tomato paste followed by garlic and ginger paste. Add salt to taste and braise for 5 minutes.

Add the lamb and cook for 35 minutes on medium heat or until meat is soft. Add water when needed. Add potatoes and cook until soft. Garnish with freshly chopped. Coriander.

Cut unsliced bread into ¼'s scoop out the inside and fill with curry Mince Curry Recipe Credit Cooking with Kim Bagley

Mince Curry Ingredients 3 Tbsp Oil 1kg Mincemeat of choice

2 bay leaves 2 star Anise 2 stick cinnamon

1 chopped onion ½ tsp garam masala ½ tsp coriander spice

½ tsp cumin spice 1 tsp turmeric powder 2 Tbs Chilli powder (mixed masala)

1 sprig curry leaf 2 grated tomatoes 3 Tbs tomato puree

2 tsp garlic and ginger paste 3 potatoes cubed Salt to taste

coriander for garnish Method Add oil to pot and add bay leaves, star Anise, and stick cinnamon.

Add onions and sauté until partially brown. Add curry leaves and stir. Add ground spices tomatoes, tomato paste followed by garlic and ginger paste.

Braise for 5 minutes. Add water when necessary. Add potatoes and cook for 10 minutes.

Add mince and salt to taste. Cook for 20 minutes. Add water when necessary. Braise until potatoes are soft. Garnish with coriander.