Hello everyone! After kicking off Heritage Month in true Kaapse style with Koesiester Day, this week I am sharing a part of my own heritage with you.

We all have our own unique heritage and culture that plays a big role in who we are. We are the same but different and this contributes so beautifully to our colourful Rainbow Nation. If I think of how my culture impacts on my love for food then on the top of my list must be my favourite dish, which is a good curry.

It always has me thinking back about being a little girl and enjoying my mom’s curry. She makes the best chicken curry in the whole-wide world and it’s a recipe that has been handed down from generation to generation. TRADITION: Family recipes best. Recipe credit by Farzana Kumandan @sprinklesandspicect The fondest memories I have is mom making chicken curry every Sunday. The table was bigger, as we had lunch with gran and the entire family.

Everyone would bring something, chatter filled the kitchen, and this gave everyone a chance to have a quick catch-up while delicious aromas filled up the house. Being born in an Indian home, curry and spice forms a big part of my heritage. No spice was bought in a pakkie. I remember my mom and gran spending days making fresh batches of spices.

Whole spices were carefully selected, cleaned, sundried or sometimes pan-roasted and then ground to a powder paste, sometimes by stone or mortar or in a grinder. No shortcuts were taken, and you could taste this in every dish created. I still try to maintain this process in my home, and it does impact the end result.

After all, the proof is in the pudding or in this case, the curry. For more recipes or cooking and baking inspiration, visit my website www.sprinklesandspice.co.za or visit my social media platforms on Instagram @sprinklesandspicect or Facebook Sprinkles and Spice by Farzana Kumandan. Happy cooking!

Love, your Cooksister Farzana’s Masala Chicken Ingredients for marinade

1kg boneless, skinless chicken thighs 1 cup double cream yoghurt 1 heaped teaspoon red masala (of dried red chilli, ginger and garlic paste)

50g tomato paste Freshly chopped coriander 1 tsp turmeric

2 tsp tandoori spice 1 heaped tsp ground cumin (jeera) 1 heaped tsp ground coriander (dhania)

1 tablespoon oil *Marinate the chicken with all the above ingredients and refrigerate for at least an hour or overnight. Additional ingredients:

1 tablespoon oil 2 heaped tablespoons ghee or butter 1 finely chopped onion

1 cinnamon stick 3 cardamom pods 1 dried red chilli

7 curry leaves ¼ tsp cumin seeds 1 cup fresh cream

Salt to taste 1 tsp garam masala Freshly chopped coriander

Method: In a large pot, over a medium heat, add the oil and ghee/ butter. Once the ghee/butter melts, add in the onion, whole spices and curry leaves.

Braise until the onion is slightly golden brown. Add in the cumin seeds. Once the seeds begin to pop and sizzle, add in the marinated chicken. Add in the fresh cream, salt to taste, garam masala and chopped coriander.

Mix until well combined, reduce heat and simmer for 20 to 25 minutes. Garnish with freshly chopped coriander and green chillies and serve. Cumin Rice (Jeera & Coriander Rice)

Ingredients 1 cup parboiled basmati rice 1 tablespoon ghee or butter

1 tablespoon oil ¼ finely chopped onion 7 curry leaves

1 tsp cumin (jeera seeds) 2 cardamom pods 1 red chilli

Freshly chopped coriander Method In a medium pot, over a medium to low heat, add the oil and ghee/butter.

Once the ghee/butter melts, add in the onion, whole spices and curry leaves. Braise until the onion is slightly golden brown and the cumin seeds begin to sizzle and pop. Add in the parboiled rice and chopped coriander.

Mix until well combined and reduce the heat to low, cover the pot and steam for five to 10 minutes. Serve hot. Masala Chicken and Cumin and coriander rice Gheema Curry Ingredients

Marinade for at least two hours. 1 kg beef goulash 1 heaped tablespoon garlic and ginger

3 tablespoons double cream yoghurt 2 tablespoons brown vinegar 1 heaped tablespoon brown sugar

50g tomato paste 2 ½ teaspoon barishap (fennel) 2 teaspoons jeera (cumin)

¾ teaspoon koljana (coriander) 1 teaspoon turmeric 1 teaspoon chilli powder

Salt to taste (I use two teaspoons) Additional ingredients (not used in marinade) 2 tablespoons butter

1 finely chopped onion 3 large tomatoes (grated) 4 large potatoes cut in small cubes

1 cup frozen peas ½ cup chopped fresh coriander 3 cups + 1 cup water

Method Marinate your beef for at least two hours or overnight. Over a medium heat, braise the onion in butter until golden brown.

Add the marinated beef and braise until slightly browned. Add in the grated tomato, three cups water, cover with the lid and simmer on a medium to low heat for an hour. Ensure there’s enough water and add little bits of water at a time, if needed.

After an hour, add the potatoes, peas, chopped coriander and a cup water and simmer for 15 minutes or until the potato is soft. I use beef but if you prefer lamb/mutton can also be used. Cook the lamb for 30 minutes, instead of 45 minutes. Gheema curry Easy Chicken Breyani

Ingredients for marinade 1 kg chicken fillet or pieces 2 heaped tsp ginger and garlic

1 level tsp crushed chillies 2 tsp cumin 2 tsp coriander

2 tsp tandoori spice 1 tsp turmeric 1 tsp salt

1 cup yoghurt 1 tomato paste 2 to 3 tomatoes

Method Marinade the chicken fillets in all the above ingredients and refrigerate for at least an hour or overnight. Additional ingredients:

1 sliced onion 2 tablespoons butter 3 cups rice

Method: Braise the onion in butter until golden brown. Add in the marinated chicken and cook for half an hour on medium heat.

Prep three cups rice (3 cups rice, cooked with 6 cups water and 3 level tsp salt. Bring to boil and drain. Layer half the rice in an oven safe pot or a big black oven tray. Add the chicken masala over half the rice, leaving some curry behind.

Top with fried onions and potato wedges, six boiled eggs, chopped coriander and green chilies. Add the rest of the rice and top with some fried onions. Pour over the remaining curry over the rice and garnish with fresh chopped coriander.

Cover with foil and steam in the oven on 180 degrees for 45 minutes or steam the rice for a half hour on a low heat on the stove. Serve hot. Easy Chicken Breyani Potato Samoosas Ingredients

50 pre-cut samoosa pur leaves 2 tbsp butter 500g peeled and diced potatoes

1 tsp garlic ½ tsp crushed chillies ½ tsp cumin (jeera)

1 tsp tandoori spice 1 tsp roasted masala/ curry powder Salt to taste

½ fresh coriander chopped 3 chopped green chillies Method

Braise the potatoes, garlic and spices in butter until cooked and all liquid has completely dried out. Allow to cool completely. Samoosas Mix in the chopped coriander and chopped chillies.