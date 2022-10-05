It is finally school holidays and shoo, we need this little breather! It’s less of a rush in the mornings, and we get to happily press the snooze button and sneak in a few extra minutes of sleep before we get reg for work.

The kids get to sleep in a bit later, have more chill and play time, but with it, they work up an endless appetite. With this, they head to the kitchen more often, always looking for something lekker to eat. This week, I am sharing some quick and easy recipes for you to help keep those hungry tummies from rumbling.

Keeping in mind we have to stretch our budgets a little further, I am kicking off with a lekker saucy chicken recipe, using smoked chicken, chicken pastrami, chicken viennas or leftover roast chicken. Prep a batch and keep it on hand to fill your pitas, wraps and sandwiches. Another favourite is my cheesy melts recipe.

Lus for pizza but don’t have any bases? Get creative and use rolls or bread instead. This recipe was created when I needed to make something quick. Slice the roll, add some sauce, any bits of meat, (salami, polonies and viennas work well) and top it with some cheese.

Pop it into the air fryer, oven or microwave, and voila! As the days get warmer, these recipes are also perfect for the beach and picnics in the park. Enjoy the holidays, have fun, speel lekker and be safe.

Quick 2-minute noodles stir-fry Ingredients 2 packets noodles

3 cups stir fry veg of your choice 3 tablespoons oil (sesame) 2 thinly sliced chicken fillets

1 cup sweet chilli sauce 1 cup soya sauce Method

In a deep bowl cover two packets of noodles with 500ml boiling water and soak for five minutes. In a wok or large frying pan, on a high heat, flash fry the chicken fillets in oil. Once the chicken is golden brown, add the garlic, veg of your choice and and stir continuously on a high heat for two to three minutes.

Add in your flavouring, sweet chilli sauce and soya sauce and cook until the sauce thickens and starts to bubble. Add in your noodles and stir fry for two minutes and enjoy. Stir fry Mac and Cheese

Ingredients 250g macaroni 2 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon garlic and herb 2 tablespoons potato spice 1 cup fresh cream

1 cup milk ½ cup pasta water 2 heaped tablespoons maizena

Salt and pepper to taste 1 block gouda cheese, grated (you can use cheddar, but I prefer sweet milk), or 1 cup gouda and 1 cup mozzarella (grated) 40g grated Parmesan cheese (optional)

Method Boil the pasta in salt water with a dash of olive until al dente, strain and set aside. Save a cup of pasta water. On a stove top over a medium heat add the butter, spice, cream and milk and bring to a slow boil.

Mix the maizena with water and add it to the milk, stirring continuously until it thickens. This must be mixed with very cold water before adding it to the milk or it will lump. Turn off the heat. Add in your cooked macaroni, and the cup of pasta water, then mix well.

Add half the pasta to an oven-safe rectangular dish and sprinkle over half the cheese, including the Parmesan. Add the remaining pasta and sprinkle over the remaining cheese. Garnish with dried parsley and bake on 200 degrees for 15 minutes until the cheese is slightly golden and bubbly and baked to perfection.

Mac and cheese Chicken sosaties/kebabs Ingredients 1kg chicken fillets

1 pack robot peppers 1 large onion 1 heaped tablespoon roast chicken spice or any chicken braai spice of your choice

1 heaped tablespoon garlic and herb spice 1 tsp smoked paprika Method

Rinse or soak the sosaties sticks in water. Cut the peppers and onion into large chunks. Add the chicken, peppers and onion on the sosaties stick.

Transfer the sosaties to a baking tray lined with foil and grill on 200 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes. If you would like them saucy, baste with your favourite sauce once removed from the oven and still hot. Chicken Sasaties Cheezy Melts

Ingredients 4-6 hot dog rolls 3 tablespoons savoury sauce (or a mix of tomato sauce and sweet chilli sauce)

250 grated Mozzarella 100g Grated cheddar cheese Sliced olives

Diced green bell pepper Salami 1 ring feta, crumbled

Method Cut the rolls in half and give them a quick roll with a rolling pin, levelling the rolls. Brush on your base sauce and add the cheese.

Add on your toppings and air fry for two to four minutes on 200 degrees, or bake in the oven until the cheese melts and the corners of the rolls are slightly crisp. Saucy Chicken Pitas Ingredients

2 tablespoons butter 1kg chicken fillets (thinly sliced) 1 heaped tablespoon roast chicken spice

1 heaped tsp smoked paprika 1 tsp onion powder ½ bottle 250g medium peri peri sauce (or to your taste)

¾ cup mayonnaise 1 cucumber chopped 1 cup grated cheddar cheese

Method Heat a large pot on a high heat. Add two tablespoons butter and once melted add the chicken and spices.

Reduce the heat to medium and cook until chicken is golden brown and cooked. Once all the excess liquid has dried, add the sauce and mayo. Mix until well combined and simmer for three minutes.Turn off the heat and allow to cool. body.copy.bold: Dice cucumber and once the chicken mixture is cooled, add the cucumber and mix.

Fill your pitas, wraps or sandwich with cheese, the chicken filling and lightly toast or enjoy as is. Saucy Chicken pitas Spicy and Saucy Buffalo Wings Ingredients for the crumbed chicken wings

12 wings 1 tablespoon garlic and ginger 1 tablespoon tandoori spice

1 tablespoon chicken braai or chicken roast Salt to taste ½ cup cornflour

2 eggs 2 cups flour Oil to deep fry

Ingredients for the sauce 3 tablespoons butter or 3 tablespoons oil

2 large garlic pods, roughly chopped 1 heaped tablespoon tandoori spice ¼ cup water

¼ cup tomato sauce ¼ cup sweet chilli sauce Chicken wings Method

Rinse and trim the wings and cut them in half for little winglets. Marinade with the garlic and ginger, tandoori spice, chicken braai spice and salt and marinade for at least a half-hour. After a half-hour, dust in cornflour, dip in egg, then in flour and deep fry until golden and crispy.

Do not overcrowd the pan, fry in two or three batches, then drain on a roller towel. In a separate pot, add the butter, oil and garlic. Once the tips of the garlic turn brown, add in the spice, water and sauces and bring to boil.