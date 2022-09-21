Hello everyone! This weekend is a special one. Heritage Day is finally here and with it, we celebrate it in true Mzansi style.

Although this public holiday falls on a Saturday and some of us will still be working, that is not going to stop us joining in with the gees, lighting those fires, and enjoying braai weekend to the max. I am actually welcoming the braais; in fact, with all the load shedding happening, I look forward to braai days. You can literally make anything on the braai these day. Tjoppies, chicken, sausage, pies, bread, and even pudding!

I know some people go all out with sides when it come to braai but, sometimes, a lekker garlic broodjie on the side, a lekker pakkie chips for crunch, and a blikkie baked beans or chakalaka warmed in the tin on the braai works just as well. Any side works and there is no hard and fast rule when it comes to sides, but as a bonus the more sides you have, the further the meal goes. Sometimes it goes so far there is even enough leftovers for the next day, even if you are having a leftover boerie for breakfast, or heading in straight to the next day brunch with a bietjie of all the leftovers.

Since it’s not payday yet and you still want to join in on the fun but are on a budget, try hosting a bring and braai. Add to the heritage vibe by asking almal to dress up. Keep the fire going and everyone can pitch in with meat, chicken or bring their vleisies to braai. Another option if you deciding to braai and sponsor the meat or chicken is have your guests bring over the drinks, sides and trimmings. Before you know it, you will have a variety of lekker goed and an epic Heritage weekend. This week, I am sharing my favourite braai recipes with you. Be safe, eet lekker and enjoy your Heritage Day. For more recipes or baking and cooking inspiration, visit my website www.sprinklesandspice.co.za or visit my social media platforms on Instagram @sprinklesandspicect or Facebook Sprinkles and Spice by Farzana Kumandan.

Happy cooking! Love, your Cooksister Noodle Salad

Ingredients 250g screw noodles ¼ cup frozen corn

½-1 cup mayo ½ tin cream style corn ¼ cup sweet chilli sauce

1 onion finely chopped ¼ red pepper fine chopped Fresh parsley for garnish

Method Boil the pasta until al dente and rinse under cold water. Mix all ingredients together and garnish with fresh parsley.

Serve cold or at room temperature. Spicy Bean Salad Ingredients

2 tins baked beans 1 tin butter beans 1 onion finely chopped

½ red pepper fine chopped 2 green chillies finely chopped ½ cup chutney

Fresh parsley for garnish Method Rinse and drain the butter beans.

Add all the ingredients to a large bowl and mix until well combined. Garnish with fresh parsley. Serve cold or at room temperature. Creamy Potato Salad

Ingredients 1-2kg potatoes rinsed and cut in wedges Olive oil

Salt and pepper 4 heaped tablespoon mayonnaise ¼ cup Nando’s lemon and herb sauce

2 boiled eggs finely grated Freshly chopped parsley A dash of paprika

Method Season the wedges with olive, salt, and pepper. Pack the wedges evenly on a tray (next to each other) and oven roast or air fry for 15 to 20 minutes until crispy and golden brown.

For a cold potato salad: Allow the wedges to cool in the oven or in the air fryer basket – this will give wedges extra crispiness. Once cooled in a large bowl, add the wedges, mayo, sauce, boiled egg and chopped parsley.

Mix until well combined and garnish with some fresh parsley and a dash of paprika. Refrigerate until serving. For a warm potato salad option:

Warm the mayo and sauce on the stove just before your wedges are done. NB: heat the sauce – do not boil it! In a large bowl, add the warm sauce and grated eggs to the warm wedges.

Mix until well combined and garnish with fresh parsley and a dash of paprika. Creamy potato salad Marinade for Braai Steak Ingredients

2kg steaks ¼ cup coarse salt 1 tablespoons coarse black pepper

1 tablespoon white pepper 2 tablespoons barbeque spice Rosemary

Method Rinse the steaks and allow to drain excess water. Pat dry with paper towel.

Coat generously with coarse salt. Dry rub on your spice and allow to marinade for at least two hours or overnight. Grilling At least an hour before grilling, remove from the fridge and allow meat to come to room temperature.

Grill over hot coals, turning regularly. Marinade for braai steak Marinade for Braai Chicken Ingredients

1-2kg chicken pieces 3 heaped tablespoons braai chicken spice 1 tablespoon coarse black pepper

½ tsp onion powder 1 tsp smoked paprika 1 cup chicken braai sauce

¼-½ cup sriracha sauce Method Clean, rinse and drain chicken of all excess water.

Slit the chicken and tap dry with roller towel. In a large bowl mix all the spices and sauces together. Add the chicken, mix well and marinade for at least two hours or overnight, before braaiing.

Braai over medium coals, basting with marinade after every turn. Marinade for Braai Chops Ingredients

1-2kg chops 3 heaped tbsp BBQ or steak and chops spice 1 tbsp coarse black pepper

1 tsp white pepper 1 large, grated garlic clove or 1 tbsp garlic flakes ½ tsp onion powder

1 tsp smoked paprika 4 tbsp tomato sauce ½ Mrs Balls chutney

1 cup BBQ or braai sauce Marinade for braai shops Method Clean, rinse and drain the meat of all excess water.

Tap dry with roller towel. In a large bowl mix all the spices and sauces together. Add the chops, mix well and marinade for at least 2 hours or overnight, before braaiing.