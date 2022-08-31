Hello Everyone, To follow up on last week’s “Meals on a budget”, I want to tackle everyone’s favourite – takeaways or takeout as some call it.

Although moms deserve to be spoiled with a kitchen-free day, sometimes takeouts can become lekker expensive, especially when you have many mouths to feed. One night of takeout or lekker eet can put you back and really feel that financial pinch, especially if there’s still a long month ahead. But if there is one thing that the pandemic has taught me, it’s that where there is a will there is a way!

We went through a period where we only ate home-cooked meals, and if you had lussies, you would try and recreate it at home. Recreating your own takeout is a great way to encourage healthy, cost-effective meals and it helps keep the cravings at bay, especially when takeouts are not easily available. You also get to make your meals just the way you like it. So pile on that extra mayo and cheese, and los maar die tamatie for those picky eaters.

This week I am sharing some lekker takeaway-inspired recipes, aka “Fakeaways”. It is becoming increasingly popular, and you can literally find a recipe for anything. Fakeaways is a great way to work within your budget, tweak meals to your taste and work with ingredients you have at home, not to mention saving a few bucks.

For more recipes or baking and cooking inspiration, visit my website www.sprinklesandspice.co.za or visit my social media platforms on Instagram @sprinklesandspicect or Facebook Sprinkles and Spice by Farzana Kumandan. Happy Cooking Love, Your Cooksister

Gourmet Beef Burgers Ingredients 6 burger rolls

6 beef burger patties (see recipe below) 6 slices of cheese Lettuce

Sliced cucumber Smashed avo Chopped onion and tomato

Fried Egg (a runny yolk is a must) 1 large bag Doritos Sauces of your choice

Ingredients for the Beef Mince Dhania Burger Patty 1kg ground beef (not lean) 1-2 eggs

1 tsp salt 1 tsp white pepper ½ tsp garlic powder

½ cup chopped fresh coriander 1 green chilli finely chopped 1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

Extra breadcrumbs if needed Method for the Beef Mince Dhania Burger Patty In a large bowl mix all the ingredients together by hand.

Divide the mixture into equal portions. Make patty rounds (not too thick) Freeze for a half hour. To assemble the burgers: Slice and toast the buns and set aside.

Fry, Grill or Braai the burgers for 5-6 minutes per side, on a high heat or until done. Once the burgers are done, top with a slice of cheese and cover. Add the toppings and sauce of your choice.

Gourmet Beef burger Chow Mein Stir Fry Ingredients 3 packets hot and spicy noodles

2 tbsp olive oil 1 tsp sesame oil 3 tbsp pad Thai (optional)

2 tbsp soya sauce Veg of your choice Cashew nuts (optional)

Extra red chilli (optional) Method Boil the noodles in water as per packet instructions

(Without the noodles spice and sauces) Save a ½ cup of pasta water. Stir fry veg of your choice and the cashews in olive oil

In a separate bowl add all the noodle sauces and spices, sesame oil, pad Thai and ½ cup pasta water. Mix until well combined. Once the veg is crisp and cooked, add the noodles, sauce with water and stir fry for a minute until everything is well coated with the sauce. Add freshly chopped spring onion, red chilli, toasted sesame seeds and serve.

chow mein stir fry Chicken Tortillas Ingredients 3 tbsp olive oil

6-8 chicken fillets cut in cubes 1 punnet mushrooms sliced 2 onions sliced

1 green pepper sliced 1 red pepper sliced 1 tsp turmeric

1 tsp fine cumin 1 tsp fine coriander 1 tsp paprika

1 tsp dried garlic flakes Dash of Lemon juice Pinch of cinnamon

Freshly ground black pepper Salt to taste 2 onions sliced

1 green pepper sliced 1 red pepper sliced Method

On a stove top on a high heat, heat the pan or wok. Add in the oil and the chicken and mushroom. Add in the lemon, spices and stir fry until all the water has dried up and the chicken has cooked.

Add in the pepper strips and onion and stir fry for 3 minutes. Turn off the heat and allow to cool. To assemble:

Heat a tortilla in a hot dry pan. Add the chicken filling mixture Add sour cream and smashed avo, sweet chilli sauce and cheese.

Crispy Fried Chicken Ingredients 1kg chicken pieces of your choice (I used drumsticks and chicken fillet)

Salt and Pepper for seasoning 3 tbsp cornflour 3 eggs

3 cups flour 3 tbsp barbecue spice 3 tspp paprika

3 tbsp sesame seeds 1 tbsp mixed herbs Olive oil spray

Method Cut the chicken fillets into strips and make 2 slits across the top of the drumsticks. In a medium bowl whisk together the egg with a dash of milk.

In a separate large bowl add together the flour spices, herbs and sesame seeds. Mix until well combined. Line a tray with baking paper or clingwrap. Rinse the chicken and pat dry with roller towel, season with salt and pepper and dust with the cornflour.

Dip the chicken in the beaten egg and then in the flour mixture and transfer to the lined tray. Once all the chicken is evenly coated, pop the chicken in the freezer for 20 minutes and allow the coating to set. (If you are resting chicken for longer than 20 minutes pop the chicken in the fridge and not freezer)

Deep fry in medium to hot oil until golden brown and chicken is cooked. TRY IT:Crispy Fried Chicken Pizza By Farzana Kumandan @sprinklesandspicect

Ingredients 4 cups cake flour 1 packet instant yeast (purple)

2 tsp baking powder 1 tsp salt ¼ cup Olive oil

320ml warm water Method In a mixer, mix all the dry ingredients.

Add the water and mix with the dough hook attachment until the dough comes together. Add in the olive oil and mix until a soft, sticky dough is formed. Lightly oil your hands and divide the dough into 4 equal sized balls.

Cover with cling and allow to rest for at least a half hour After a half hour the dough will not rise much but it will be easier to work with. Thinly roll out the 4 balls (on parchment paper) to make 4 large size pizzas, on a lightly floured surface.

The thinner the base, the crisper the pizza. Top with your pizza with a base of either pizza sauce, garlic butter or cream cheese, add grated mozzarella and your favourite toppings. Note this is a super thin base, so add cheese first then your toppings (do not over crowd or add too many toppings, the base will not hold it)

Preheat the oven and either a pizza stone, cast iron pan or flat cast iron pot or heavy based oven tray on 220-230 degrees for at least 15 minutes. (It must be hot) Add in the pizza on parchment paper and reduce heat to 200 degrees. Bake for 8-minutes until the pizza is crisp and the cheese is melted.

Quick Pizza Sauce ½ can tomato puree ¼ cup tomato sauce

¼ cup sweet chilli sauce ½ tsp garlic flakes 1 heaped tsp mixed herbs