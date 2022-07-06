Hello Everyone! With the country currently load shedding, I feel like every meal I prepped this week has kept me on my toes, like those Master Chefs when they are cooking in a pressure test!

If it was not me rushing to get food done in time, it was me making sure the food was still warm when it’s time to eat. Many of us now just go with the flow and wing it when it comes to meal times but sometimes depending on the meal or occasion, it can be challenging. On weekends, I try to take full advantage by lighting a fire and braaiing alles!

But special occasions are a bit different. This week ends off with an important day for Muslims all around the world, as we celebrate the day of Eid al Adha, the Eid of the Hajj and where an animal is sacrificed. As some of us will no doubt be experiencing load shedding this weekend, my stress levels are already going up.

But I remind myself that timing and planning is everything. So check your load shedding schedule and be aware of when your area is off and that you should work around it. I am sharing some of my tips and tricks which help me in the kitchen, and I hope these will help make your Eid prep a bit easier.

This week I am also sharing amazing recipes from local foodie Fathima Essa Alli from her Instagram Page @fathimas_tasty_treats. Wishing all Muslims a blessed Eid Mubarak. For more recipes or baking and cooking inspiration, visit my website www.sprinklesandspice.co.za or visit my social media platforms @sprinklesandspicect or Sprinkles and Spice by Farzana Kumandan.

Happy Baking Love, Your Cooksister! Don’t let load shedding spoil your celebrations

Load shedding cooking tips: Preparation is essential so make sure your check your load shedding schedule and plan your cooking and meals accordingly. I know it is difficult but try and buy your proteins and perishables, just before you use it, especially your meat.

Most butchers and major retailers have generators, so you know the cold chain is not compromised or broken. The fuller our fridges are the longer it takes to stay cold Try cooking with more dried and tinned goods. These are safely stored on any shelf, until you’re ready to use it.

When you shop, take a cooler bag with to prevent spoilage, especially if you’re going to more than one shop as you can sometimes get delayed. Try serving roasts and grills that can be prepped, and served at room temperature (no need to eat them warm). Kebabs, grilled chicken, drumsticks, or wings work well. Plate these up with lettuce, sliced pineapple and tomato to make the meal go further.

If you have invested in a gas stove or a wonder bag, use it! For the wonder bag, let the food boil and then transfer it straight to the bag, it keeps lekker warm for hours. The wonder bag works great for cooking your corned beef and soutvleis, especially if you leave it overnight.

If you do not have any of the above and you are cooking a big pot of food, try steaming it in the oven. Cover it with a double layer foil to trap in the heat. Once you turn the oven off, keep the oven door closed so the heat stays in and the pot keeps warm for at least 3-4 hours. Recipes

Butter chicken biryani Recipe credit by Fathima Essa Alli @fathimas_tasty_treats Ingredients for the marinade

1kg chicken pieces ½ tsp turmeric 2 tsp Kashmiri chilli powder

2 tsp chilli powder 2 tsp crushed chilli 2 tsp tandoori spice

2 tsp cumin and coriander powder 1 tsp garam masala 1 tsp lemon pepper

2 tsp salt 2 tsp tsp ginger and garlic paste 1 tsp green chilli paste

1 tbsp lemon juice 1 tbsp mayonnaise 4 tbsp yoghurt

1/2 cup fried onion 2 tbsp tomato paste Coriander and mint leaves finely chopped

Green chillies Additional Ingredients 2½ cups basmati rice

3 potatoes 6 eggs 3 large onions sliced

Saffron ¼ cup oil ¼ cup butter.

1 tsp cumin seeds 3 cardamom pods 1 cinnamon stick

2 bay leaves 1 tsp dried fenugreek 250 ml fresh cream.

Simmer for 5 minutes Method Marinate chicken with all the above ingredients for 1 hour.

Boil the basmati rice and set aside. Fry or microwave the potatoes and set aside. Boil the eggs and keep aside.

Fry the onions in oil and Saffron until golden, strain on roller towel and set aside. Heat the ¼ cup oil and ¼ cup butter. Add the cumin seeds, cardamom, cinnamon stick, and bay leaves.

Add the marinaded chicken and braise on high heat for 5 minutes. Add in the dried fenugreek and fresh cream. Simmer for 5 minutes.

Add potatoes and top with rice, fried onions, butter, and eggs. Seal the pot with foil. Preheat the oven to 170 degrees.

Steam for 50 minutes and serve. Butter chicken biryani Mutton Akni Recipe credit by Fathima Essa Alli @fathimas_tasty_treats

Ingredients 1kg mutton 2 onions finely chopped

1 tsp cumin seeds 2 Cardamom pods 2 Cinnamon sticks

4 Peppercorns 1/4 cup oil 1/4 cup ghee

2 heaped tsp chilli powder 2 heaped tsp Kashmiri chilli powder 2 heaped tsp crushed chilli

2 heaped tsp cumin and coriander powder 2 heaped tsp gurum masala 1 level tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp salt 1 heaped tbsp ginger and garlic paste 1 tsp vinegar

3 potatoes (microwave for 5 or 10 minutes) 3 grated tomatoes 2 cups uncooked basmati rice

2 tsp salt Method Heat oil and ghee.

Add the cumin seeds, cardamom, cinnamon, pepper corns and allow it to sizzle. Add the onions and fry till golden. Add all the spices and the mutton and mix.

Cook for 15 minutes. Add in the tomatoes and cook for 45 minutes or until the meat is cooked and tender. Add the rice, 2 tsp salt, potatoes, and enough boiling water to cover the rice.

Add chopped coriander, mint, and green chillies. Allow it to boil for 5 to 10 minutes mixing every few minutes and ensuring it does not burn. Cover with foil and steam in oven 160 degrees for 45 minutes, then serve.

Mutton Akni Spicy Prawns Recipe credit by Fathima Essa Alli @fathimas_tasty_treats Ingredients

1 kg prawns washed and drained 1 heaped tbsp crushed garlic 1 tsp green chilli paste

1 level tsp salt 2 tsp Kashmiri chilli powder 2 level tsp chilli powder

1 tsp Cajun spice 1 tsp lemon pepper 2 tbsp lemon juice

2 tbsp mayonnaise 2 tbsp tomato sauce 2 tbsp steers peri peri sauce

Method Mix all the ingredients together. Add prawns and marinate for a few hours.

Heat 50 g butter. Add prawns and cook on high heat for 10 minutes stirring frequently. Garnish with coriander and serve.

Spicy Prawns Chicken Tikka Recipe credit by Fathima Essa Alli @fathimas_tasty_treats Ingredients

1kg chicken cut in pieces and make slits in it 2 tbsp lemon juice 4 tbsp yoghurt

1 tbsp ginger and garlic paste 4 tbsp Tikka marinade 3 tbsp oil

1 tsp cumin powder 1 tsp coriander powder 1 tsp garam masala

1 tsp tandoori spice 1 tsp dried fenugreek 3/4 tsp salt

1/4 tsp red food colouring Method Marinate chicken with all the ingredients for about 4 hours.

Preheat oven to 200 degrees. Line an oven tray with foil. Place chicken pieces on tray.

Reserve the extra marinade for later use. Place chicken in oven for 45 minutes. Turn and baste chicken after every 15 minutes.

Lower heat to 175 degrees after 30 minutes. Serve with lemon slices. Chicken Tikka Roast Veggies

Recipe credit by Fathima Essa Alli @fathimas_tasty_treats Ingredients 1 butternut cut in pieces

1 large, sweet potato cut in pieces 1 tray Sweetcorn cut in pieces 1 purple onion cut in pieces

½ tsp salt ¼ tsp pepper ¼ tsp Origanum

¼ tsp parsley 1 tsp spice for rice 1 tsp aromat

2 tbsp brown sugar 30g butter 1 cup water

Method Add the veggies to a flat oven safe pot. Sprinkle over the spices, sugar, butter, and water.

Steam on a low heat until the veggies are soft. Shake the pot after every few minutes. Add half cup of fresh cream and transfer to the oven for 30 minutes at 160 degrees.

Serve immediately. Roast Veggies Mint Cake Recipe credit by Fathima Essa Alli @fathimas_tasty_treats

Ingredients 4 eggs 1 cup castor sugar

1/2 cup oil 1 tsp vanilla essence 1 cup flour

2 tbsp cornflour (maziena) 2 tsp baking powder 1/2 cup milk

1/2 tsp peppermint essence (optional) 1/2 tsp green food colour Method

Cream eggs and sugar until white and fluffy. Add the oil and vanilla essence and mix. Gradually add the sifted dry ingredients.

Lastly add the milk with peppermint essence and food colouring and beat for a minute. Pour into greased rectangle Pyrex, 30x20cm dish. Bake at 170 degrees for 25 minutes.

Allow to cool completely. Cut into squares. Pour the ganache over the squares. Decorate with aero mint chocolate. Ganache

160g Cadbury dream chocolate 155g nestle cream Melt the chocolate, add the cream, and mix well.

Mint Cake Chocolate Cake Recipe credit by Fathima Essa Alli @fathimas_tasty_treats Ingredients

4 eggs 1 cup castor sugar ½ cup oil

1 tsp vanilla essence 1 cup flour 2 tsp baking powder

¼ cup cocoa ½ cup milk Method

Cream the eggs and the sugar until white and fluffy. Add the oil and vanilla essence and mix. Gradually add sifted dry ingredients.

Lastly add milk and beat for a minute. Pour into greased rectangle Pyrex. Bake at 170 degrees for 25 minutes.

Allow to cool completely. Cut into squares. Decorate as desired.

Chocolate Cake Falooda Dessert Recipe credit by Fathima Essa Alli @fathimas_tasty_treats Ingredients

1 litre milk 2 level tsp Falooda powder (China grass powder) 1 big tin nestle cream

1 big tin condensed milk 1 tbsp rose water 2 to 4 tbsp rose syrup

1/2 tsp ground cardamom Method Boil the milk with Falooda powder stirring continuously on medium heat.

Add the rest of the ingredients. Whisk well and boil again. Boiling is essential for it to set.

Pour into serving bowls and refrigerate. Falooda Dessert Beat 250 ml fresh cream with 2 tbsp rose syrup till you get soft peaks. Pipe onto Falooda that has set.