Hello everyone. Can you believe we are well on our way out of winter and heading into spring?

But it’s still August and the mornings and evenings are still yskoud and with this cold weather, I tend to have more coffee and tea. Although a warme koppie helps keep the chill at bay, it must be accompanied by something lekker soet! If not cake then a lekker biscuit or cookie always works, especially if you are dipping it before having a bite.

I find myself baking more in winter. I do not know if it is because the oven helps to keep me warm or if I look forward to having a lekker hot biscuit the minute it’s out the oven. If you enjoy nibbling, or looking for an excuse to fill the cookie jar, this week’s recipes are just for you. Thursday, 4 August, we celebrate International Choc Chip Cookie Day.

Although there are different variations for this most loved cookie, the most common are when the cookie is crispy and crunchy on the outside, but chocolaty and chewy inside. The secret to the perfectly chewy texture is to rest your cookie dough in the fridge for a bit before baking. The longer it rests, the chewier the cookie. An hour or more will take your cookie to the next level!

This week I am sharing different variations on the Choc Chip Cookie and if you prefer cake over biscuits there is a lekker muffin recipe for you to enjoy too. For more recipes or baking and cooking inspiration, visit my website www.sprinklesandspice.co.za or visit my social media platforms @sprinklesandspicect or Sprinkles and Spice by Farzana Kumandan. Happy baking.

Love, your Cooksister Imtiyaaz Hart’s Chocolate Chip Cookies

Ingredients 1 cup softened butter 1 cup castor sugar

1 cup light brown sugar 2 tsp vanilla extract or essence 2 large eggs

3 cups cake flour 1 tsp bicarbonate of soda ½ tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt 2 cups chocolate chips Method

Preheat the oven to 190ºC. Line a baking pan with parchment paper and set aside. In a large bowl mix the sifted flour, bicarbonate of soda, salt and baking powder and set aside.

In a separate bowl, cream together the butter and both sugars until combined. Blend in the eggs and vanilla until fluffy. Mix in the dry ingredients until well combined, then add the chocolate chips and mix well.

Roll pieces of dough into balls and place them evenly spaced on your prepared cookie sheets. Do not place them too close together as they spread during baking and you will end up with one huge cookie! You can also roll the dough into a log, wrap in clingfilm and place in the fridge for 30 minutes before cutting into portions.

Bake for approximately 8-10 minutes or when they are just starting to turn brown and caramelise. Let them sit in the baking pan for a few minutes before removing and placing on a cooling rack. Store in an airtight container and eat within a few days.

Double Choc Chip Cookies Ingredients ½ cup butter

¾ cup dark brown sugar ¾ cup white sugar 2 large eggs

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract 1 cup choc chips ¼ cup dark chocolate bits

2 ¼ cup flour ¾ tsp baking powder 1 tsp fine salt

Method Heat the butter in the microwave or over a stove top until slightly melted and allow to cool. Whisk together the eggs and sugar and add in all the above ingredients, except the chocolate.

Once mixed, fold in the chocolate. Scoop out balls and transfer to a baking sheet, do not flatten. Bake at 170ºC for 15-20 minutes.

Once out of the oven , immediately cut up some more chocolate pieces and sprinkle on top. Drooling Dishes Choc Chip and Pecan Nut Cookies

Ingredients 250g soft butter 1 cup brown sugar

1 cup white sugar 2 eggs 1 tsp vanilla essence

2 cups oats 2 cups cake flour 1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt 1 tsp bicarb ½ cup choc chips

150g dairy milk 1 cup pecan nuts Method

Blend 2 cups of oats in a blender and set aside. Roughly chop the nuts and chocolate Cream the butter and sugar.

Add in the eggs and vanilla essence and mix well. Add in the flour, baking powder, salt, bicarb, and oats. Add in the chocolate and nuts and fold it in.

Rest the dough in the fridge for 30 minutes. Scoop out the balls and transfer to a baking sheet, do not flatten. Bake at 170ºC for 15-20 minutes.

Smartie and Oats Choc chip cookies Ingredients 125g soft butter

75ml brown sugar 75ml white sugar 1 egg

1 tsp vanilla Pinch of salt 275ml plain flour

3ml baking powder 50ml oats 1 ½ cup choc chips

1/2 cup Smarties chopped Method Cream the butter and sugar.

Add in all the remaining ingredients except the chocolate, oats and smarties fold in the oats and chocolate. Scoop out balls and transfer to a baking sheet, slightly flatten and top with smarties. Bake at 180ºC for 8- 10 minutes and allow to rest on the baking tray to harden.

Choc Chip Muffins Ingredients 1 egg

½ cup soft butter ¾ cup sugar 1 tsp vanilla essence

2 cups flour 2 tsps baking powder ¾ cup milk

¼ cup cooled boiling water 1 tablespoon coffee Pinch of salt

¾ cup chocolate chips Method In a cup mix the coffee with the milk and water. Allow to cool completely.

In a large bowl whisk together the egg, butter, sugar, and vanilla essence until light and creamy. Add the flour, baking powder and salt. Add the cup of cold coffee and mix until well combined. Fold in the chocolate chips.