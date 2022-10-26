Hello everyone! To follow up on last week’s post about bread, this week I want to chat about another loved favourite – toast!

Whether you are having a snytjie brood popped in the toaster, toasted in a pan or on the fire, it is just te lekker! It is one of the easiest breakfasts to make after porridge and is filling, and if you are not feeling well, it is also one of the most comforting meals to have. I remember when, if anyone in our home was sick, especially if a tummy bug hit, the last thing the patient felt like was eating a plate of food.

At that stage mom always suggested a warm slice of toast with butter and weak tea (without milk) to help ease an upset tummy. Toast is also perfect if the bread is a day or two old to avoid wastage. One of my go-to quick meals is without a doubt toasted cheese.

It is economical, perfect for a weekend breakfast or weekday lunch, or even a quick supper. You can start off with classic cheese but also pile on the extras like onion, tomato, chilli and a slice of polony. These simple cheezies also pair well with soup and as a starter braai broodjie at a braai.

This week, I am sharing some lekker toast inspiration for payday week, so we can stretch our budgets a bit further. Happy cooking and baking and eet lekker! For more recipes or baking and cooking inspiration, visit my website www.sprinklesandspice.co.za or visit my social media platforms on Instagram @sprinklesandspicect or Facebook Sprinkles and Spice by Farzana Kumandan. Love, your Cooksister

Cheese Toastie Ingredients 2 slices of bread

Butter or margarine Grated gouda or cheddar cheese Sliced onion or spring onion

Green chilli Thinly sliced tomato Salt and pepper to taste

Method Cover a slice of bread with a bit of grated cheese. Add the onion, chilli and thinly sliced tomato.

Cover with a sprinkle of cheese and top with a bread slice. Butter the outsides and toast in a warm pan, over a medium-to-low heat until golden brown on both sides and the cheese has melted. Sausage smoortjie

Toastie Ingredients 2 tablespoons butter

1 large onion finely chopped 500g beef danya sausage cut into thumb size pieces 4 potatoes cut in quarters

2 large tomatoes chopped (skin on) ¼ green pepper diced 1 tablespoon garlic and ginger

1 envelope spicy BBQ spice 1 tablespoon coarse black and white pepper ¾ cup chutney

1-1½ cup water Method for sausage smoortjie In a large pot over a medium heat, add the butter, onion, sausage, potatoes, tomatoes, green pepper, garlic and ginger, spices and sauces. Add the water, stir and mix well.

Cover and cook on a medium heat for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes, reduce the heat to low and cook for another 15 minutes. Method for sausage smoortjie toastie In a large plate, cut the sausage into small rings and mash the potato with a fork.

Cover a slice of bread with the sausage smoortjie and top with a bread slice. Butter the outsides and toast in a warm pan, over a medium to low heat until golden brown on both sides. Chicken Livers on toast

Ingredients 3 tablespoons butter 200g chicken livers

½ tsp white pepper 1 tsp coarse black pepper Salt to taste

Freshly chopped coriander and green chillies Method Rinse and clean the livers and drain the excess liquid.

Season the livers with the white and black pepper and salt to taste, set aside. On a stove top, warm a pot on a high heat. Add in the butter and reduce the heat to medium.

Once the butter starts to foam, add the livers, stir and reduce the heat to low. Cover and cook until the excess water has dried out. Once dried, turn the heat up to medium and braise until golden brown. (If it starts sticking to the pot, it is perfect.)

Turn off the heat and garnish with freshly chopped coriander and green chillies. Enjoy on a slice of buttered toast. Spicy Eggs on Toast

Ingredients 2 tablespoons butter 5 large onions (sliced)

2 garlic cloves (grated) 3 green chillies (chopped) (or less if you prefer less heat) 1 teaspoon cumin (jeera)

1 ½ teaspoons fennel (barishap) 1 level teaspoon turmeric 1 teaspoon of crushed red chillies (optional)

1 level teaspoon salt 6 hardboiled eggs (cut in quarters) Fresh coriander for garnish

Method Braise the onion in butter until slightly translucent. Add in the garlic and chillies

Braise on a low heat for five minutes, add water if needed. Once dry, add in the spices and fry until the flavours infuse. Add in the egg, give it a slow stir and add some of the onion and masala on the egg.

Garnish with freshly chopped coriander and serve on a slice of buttered toast. Tuna Mayo on toast Ingredients

1 tin tuna in water (drained) 1 small pickle onion diced Thumb-sized piece green pepper diced

2 thumb sized piece of cucumber diced 1 green chilli diced Coarse black pepper

3-4 tablespoons mayonnaise Method Drain the excess water in the tuna.