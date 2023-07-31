What is it with Elon Musk and his “X”? The tech billionaire has been in the news recently for rebranding Twitter to X, and now his ex is making headlines too.

The Tesla boss has congratulated his former wife Talulah Riley after she got engaged to actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster. Musk was married to Talulah twice, from 2010 to 2012, and again from 2013 to 2016, and he’s shown there are no hard feelings between them. ENGAGED: Talulah, Thomas The 37-year-old actress and the Game of Thrones star announced they are getting married after two years of dating.

Talulah announced on Twitter: “Very happy to share that after two years of dating, Thomas Brodie Sangster and I are engaged.” Very happy to share that after two years of dating, Thomas Brodie Sangster and I are engaged! pic.twitter.com/NipyXtsDV0 — Talulah Riley (@TalulahRiley) July 27, 2023 Within five minutes of her post, the social media platform's owner replied: “Congratulations [red heart emoji]” After separating from Talulah, Musk later married pop singer Grimes and has a total of eight children from various relationships.

The billionaire businessman acquired the micro-blogging platform for $44 billion last year, and recently announced a rebranding of the site. Musk, 52, explained on the platform: “Twitter was acquired by X Corp both to ensure freedom of speech and as an accelerant for X, the everything app. This is not simply a company renaming itself, but doing the same thing. Twitter was acquired by X Corp both to ensure freedom of speech and as an accelerant for X, the everything app. This is not simply a company renaming itself, but doing the same thing.



The Twitter name made sense when it was just 140 character messages going back and forth – like… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2023 “The Twitter name made sense when it was just 140 character messages going back and forth – like birds tweeting – but now you can post almost anything, including several hours of video.