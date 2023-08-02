Mitchells Plain music producer and composer Bjorn Martin, aka B Major, is thrilled to announce the release of his new album. B Major has been making waves in the music industry and for some time and was nominated for Song of the Year at the 021 Music Awards in 2021, as well as Producer of the Year at the Cape Town Artist Awards.

His upcoming album, Matters of the Heart, will feature Cape Town muso Deen Louw, as B Major is signed with Louw Down Records. “The album, which is set to be released soon, is from an emotional place, my songs that are going to be on the album are a reflection of what I have been through,” he told the Daily Voice. “The titles of the songs speak to matters of the heart which is why I made that the title of the album.

“I have been working on this album for two years but I have been taking my time with it so it is finally time to let it go.” A single from the album, titled Another Life, was released on June 23. “People can expect to hear a diverse range of sounds all stemming from one genre, which is deep house, but also heavily influenced by jazz music. The vibe of the music is not only to target a certain age group but to cater for everyone,” he said.