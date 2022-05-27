After 12 years, eNCA’s news anchor Shahan Ramkissoon bid farewell to viewers on Wednesday night. eNCA’s news anchor Shahan Ramkissoon is not only popular for his flawless hair, sculpted beard and smile, but also for being the person that asks those hard-hitting questions during his news interviews.

He is known for holding people accountable for any wrongdoings, be it politicians, government ministers or ordinary citizens. View this post on Instagram A post shared by shahanramkissoon (@shahanramkissoon) Ramkissoon’s fans were sad to hear that the journalist bid farewell to viewers on eNCA’s “South Africa Tonight” on Wednesday night. He is reportedly transitioning into a new phase of his career – one that he will be revealing in due course.

On eNCA he said: “So tonight is my last show on eNCA, thank you so much for encouraging me to ask the type of questions that I did and allowing me into your homes every night. “It’s been an amazing journey, I appreciate your trust and also this brand that has helped me grow over the past 12 years. My new journey starts on the June 1, so watch this space for more on that.” Taking to his socials he wrote: “Tonight I say goodbye on #eNCA, It’s been an amazing experience. The past 12 years has helped me grow professionally and personally. I’ll continue working with eNCA – when possible – this is home. Thank you for watching. I’ll be back … one day. 😎#ShahanRamkissoon.”

Ramkissoon’s fans and friends flooded the comments section with messages that echoed their sadness and well-wishes. Shantal Naidoo wrote: “Congratulations and Thank you for everything and the battles you have fought to make our country a better place. We wish all the best on your new journey.” Ravin Jankhi said: “We wish you well in your future endeavours Shahan Ramkissoon. Obviously, there will be a void which your charismatic and unique persona occupied at eNCAnews.”