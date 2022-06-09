Utopia is weer oppie ball this weekend. Thursday night kicks off the weekend with Brother 2 Brother at Thirsty Thursday. Friday night, the band T’s Choice will perform with singer Daylin Sass, entry is free before 9pm.

On Saturday Esther Philander and T’s Choice Band will bring down the house. On Sunday there’s a Jameson Jam Session with Lynette and Ghoeroes. To book a table, call 010 023 2806. On Friday, Caravelle Sports Bar in Mitchells Plain is having the Open Deck Party with DJ Drizzy (open to all DJs). Free entry before 8pm and R30 after. Saturday it’s a House Party with DJs Leroy and Drizzy. R30 gets you in. Isabella’s Grills presents Sammy Webber and Lesley Rae for a night of live music and serenading by the icon himself. DJ Cool J will be on the decks on Thursday. Entry is R50. For bookings, WhatsApp Manager Sidney Oliver on 079 284 8675.