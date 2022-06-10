The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son Archie was targeted by white supremacists “for being mixed race”, a court has been told. Christopher Gibbons, 38, is accused of describing the three-year-old as an “abomination that should be put down” in an online “terror” podcast.

In that podcast, Gibbons and fellow host Tyrone Patten-Walsh, 34, called for Prince Harry, 37, to be prosecuted and “judicially killed for treason” for being married to 40-year-old Meghan, whose mother Doria Ragland is African-American, while her father, Thomas Markle, is white. Gibbons and Patten-Walsh, both from London, deny encouraging acts of extreme right-wing terrorism through their podcast between March 2019 and February 2020. Prosecutor Anne Whyte told Kingston Crown Court that both the accused are “dedicated and unapologetic white supremacists”.

She said: “They thought if they used the format of a radio show, as good as in plain sight, they could pass off their venture as legitimate exercise of their freedom of speech. “In fact, what they were doing was using language designed to encourage others to commit acts of extreme right-wing terrorism against the sections of society that these defendants hated.” Gibbons and Patten-Walsh allegedly approved of Brenton Tarrant’s 2019 shooting spree at mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, which left 51 victims dead.