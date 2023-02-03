A hilarious TikTok video of a wife pranking her husband by dressing up as the scary nun from the horror movie ‘The Conjuring’ has gone viral. Couples who have fun together stay together.

However, this woman took having a little bit of fun with her husband way too far. Wife Destene went to great lengths to scare the daylights out of her unsuspecting hubby Brandon by dressing up as the creepy nun from the famous horror movie, The Conjuring. In the short TikTok clip captioned “He was absolutely not ready”, you see her sitting on top of the headboard in their bedroom waiting for her husband to come out of the bathroom.

In the voice-over, she tells viewers she is “acting out ‘The Conjuring’ to see if I can scare my husband”. Just as he closes the bathroom door, he looks up and spots the “nun” silently perched on the headboard giving him the death stare. Clearly freaked out, he manages to calmly say to her, “Stop playing Destene. What are you doing? What are you doing up there?”

She remains dead still then hisses at him. At this point, he actually jumps and with a bit of a frightened voice yells at her, “Destene stop! What are you doing up there? Get down!” She then jumps off the headboard with a shriek one typically hears in horror movies.

By the time she jumps off the bed, her hubby has already sprinted out of the room screaming, "Destene stop!" The hilarious clip has gone viral with over 17 million views TikTok is flooded with videos of couples pranking each other but this one has really left viewers in stitches.