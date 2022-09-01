Renowned South African comedian and TV host Trevor Noah has taken to Instagram to honour his grandmother Frances Noah’s memory and teachings, three months after her passing. In a video clip shared on “The Daily Show” Instagram account, Noah is heard talking about how his gogo impacted his life in a positive way.

“That's what (my Grandmother) left me. Always laughing, always remembering, always appreciating, and just trying to remember where you were, where you are, and where you're trying to be,” he captioned the post. “She gave me perspective. I think that was something she always did for myself, for my family, she put things into perspective,” said Noah. “When you have lived for nine decades, the perspective that you have on progress...progressive ideas on improving your life as a person, whatever it may be, the perspective you have is a really interesting one.

“I think she taught me to not allow the frustration of the moment to overwhelm the idea of progress over time,” added Noah. The “Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia” comedian continued paying a heart-warming tribute to her, also thanking her for leaving an indelible impression on fans of “The Daily Show”. The star also spoke candidly about the heartbreak of losing his gogo, who played a pivotal role in his upbringing and success.

“We knew we were dating good over the last few years because she's old... She's 95 but you're still not ready for that moment.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Daily Show (@thedailyshow) On May 12, “The Daily Show” host shared the shocking news of her death. In his emotional tribute, Noah also revealed that the family matriarch was already buried. “This morning our family laid to rest the oldest member of our clan Frances Noah, or as most of us referred to her, Gogo,” wrote Noah.