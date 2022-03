The Last Bus takes us on a cross-country trip with pensioner and widower Tom.

Travelling from the northern most part of England to its southern tip, he embarks on a sentimental journey to scatter his wife’s ashes.

Along the way, he meets and helps other travellers who record their encounters with him.

TRAVEL BUDDIES: Tom on bus

When the oupa finally reaches his destination, he unwittingly becomes a social media celebrity.

The heartfelt drama stars Timothy Spall, Phyllis Logan and Grace Calder. 10-12PG.

