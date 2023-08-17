Beyoncé’s mom Tina Knowles has called rumours suggesting the superstar has her own personal toilet seat on her tour rider “ridiculous”. A backstage pic of a black box labelled “Beyoncé … toilet seats” sparked speculation the singer has to have her own seat when she goes to the loo, but her mother has laughed off the gossip and insisted it was just a nickname for an essential piece of stage equipment.

Speaking to TMZ, Knowles: “That’s so ridiculous. That’s too much.” She then claimed: “Those are stands that you put fans on. They’re called ‘toilet seats’.” DOM CLAIMS: Tina Knowles A source had told The Sun US: “Beyoncé is such an elite performer she can literally request anything.

“Her team makes great effort to ensure she has her own comforts and a personal toilet seat happens to be one. “Her tour roadies have seen everything so it’s not a great deal for them, but it does raise a smile from people who happen to catch a glimpse of the branded container.” Look, Queen Bey can certainly afford such creature comforts.