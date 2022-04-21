A Tafelsig meisie has been hailed as a beacon of hope in her community after she was selected as the face of a Sportscene video campaign.

Twelve-year-old Zinzi Rhodes attends Huguenot Primary School in Tafelsig and has been part of the Set4Dance Community Outreach since she was six years old.

She is being coached and mentored by Ignatius Pastor who says Zinzi is a hard-working member of the crew.

Zinzi plays a lead role in the Brand of House short film by Cape Town filmmaker Haneem Christians.

The film, called I Am, is a coming-of-age dance film about a young Krump dancer from the Cape Flats who is in search of their identity.

While trying to find answers, they call on the ancestors who show them the way through different styles of dance.

Haneem says: “I saw her dance for the first time at a dance competition on Youth Day in 2021 in Mitchells Plain. I just remember being in complete awe of her and sending my partner a video of her saying ‘I feel like I just met my future self’.

DOING HER DING: Zinzi in action

“Though Zinzi is young in human age, she carries so much wisdom in her embodiment, movement and being. When this film came to light, I knew she had to be a part of it. That meeting Zinzi was always meant to be.”

Zinzi’s dance video is available on the store’s website while her picture will also be displayed in stores until mid May.

Zinzi is the youngest of six children and tells the Daily Voice: “I feel blessed for this great opportunity as this is part of my dream to become a professional dancer.”

Ignatius says: “I put a lot of effort into her dancing because I know and see the potential.”

Her proud mom, Judy Rhodes, adds: “This short film is a major boost for her as a dancer and I am so proud of all her achievements thus far.

“Her achievements as a 12-year-old girl from Tafelsig should inspire more youth to believe that with determination and focus, your dreams can be realised.”

