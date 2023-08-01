Julius Malema and the Economic Freedom Fighters are currently the talk of the town following the party’s 10th-anniversary birthday celebration, which took place at the FNB Stadium over the weekend. The EFF celebrated a decade of "unbroken struggle," and the celebration was attended by thousands of EFF supporters.

Malema’s speech was quite a moment. The political party leader had the crowd roaring at the stadium with his powerful speech that was well coordinated. The political leader's speech had all the fireworks that made an outstanding performance. He even had a moment where he stood on a podium that lifted him up as he came towards the peak of his speech. Malema had the right words; a mic drop moment as he lifted his hand in the air, confetti in the air and the music’s beat dropped at the right time.

The moment has been trending all over social media, with many weighing in, including media personalities such as Somizi Mhlongo who was left in awe. Mhlongo posted a video on his Instagram account about him not being okay after Malema dashed his plans for being inaugurated as the first openly gay president in South Africa. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) “I wasn’t going to talk about this, I tried to keep it within myself, to not talk about this but I can’t guys,” Mhlongo told his 5 million followers.

“Did Julius Malema, just pull a Beyonce stunt at the EFF rally, at FNB stadium, with that red lift going up, with the para techniques and special effects going up? “Did Julius Malema just took my idea, under my feet, like a rug pulled under my feet? Because that was the plan I had when I became the first openly gay president. That was my inaugural appearance plan.” Mhlongo is not the only celebrity who has commented on Malema’s moment. Bonang Matheba did as well - her MCC BNG was the celebratory drink that was popped.