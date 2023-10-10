Mzansi music megastar Black Coffee has officially reached the top of the food chain after playing a sold-out show at the iconic Madison Square Garden, New York, at the weekend. The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government congratulated the DJ, real name Nkosinathi Maphumulo, after performing at the 20 000-capacity gig.

Black Coffee, 47, known for his impeccable taste in klere, combined an off-white Amiri outfit, which featured prentjies of African women on it, with green and white Louis Vuitton takkies. Dj Black Coffee, Madison Square Garden pic.twitter.com/MCsXIAWkHF — SONA (@esonaaaaa) October 8, 2023 In a video online, he explained that the vrouens on the shirt he was wearing were his family members, including his grandmothers from either side of the family and his mother. Thank you Mike, Amiri. This one was for the culture pic.twitter.com/k6QD03S4i8 — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) October 8, 2023 During the set, Black Coffee played one of his most well-known tracks, Deep in the Bottom (of Africa), together with Brooklyn-born singer Monique Bingham.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wonderbuhle (@wonderbuhle) He also featured a number of Mzansi artists, including Major League DJ Bucie and singer Msaki. KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said Black Coffee did not only make South Africa proud, but the continent as a whole. “On behalf of the people of KZN, we would like to join the rest of South Africans and the world in congratulating one of our own, DJ Black Coffee. He didn’t do it for us only as KZN, but for the rest of the nation, Africa, and beyond.