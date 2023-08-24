Serena Williams has given birth to her second daughter with husband Alexis Ohanian. The 41-year-old tennis icon gave fans a first glimpse of the tot in a video with her family posted to her TikTok on Tuesday, while her partner separately revealed the tot’s name is Adira River Ohanian, which means “noble, majestic, mighty and powerful” in Hebrew.

At the start of her latest TikTok clip, Williams was seen only with Ohanian and their five-year-old daughter Olympia, before she gets off the bench they are sharing and holds up a finger to Alexis in a signal to wait before she briefly walks out of frame before returning with her new arrival, who she cradles and kisses after she sits down as her husband and other daughter nestle up to her. @serena Welcome my beautiful angel ♬ original sound - Serenawilliams Williams, who wore a pink dress in the footage, captioned the clip: “Welcome my beautiful angel.” Ohanian revealed the baby’s name on his Instagram by posting: “Welcome, Adira River Ohanian.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) He added: “I’m grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy and healthy newborn girl and happy and healthy mama.” Adding he thinks Williams is the ‘Greatest Mum of all Time’, he went on: “Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams you’ve now given me another incomparable gift – you’re the GMOAT. Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife our daughter. I’ll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister. “Your peace would have been like a river, your wellbeing like the waves of the sea.”

Before having her second child, Williams had shared the gender of her daughter alongside her husband at a party. She and Ohanian, who married in New Orleans in November 2017, met when they were both in the same hotel in Rome in May 2015. They started dating soon afterwards, got engaged in December 2016 and had their daughter Olympia in September the year after.