Natasha Joubert never gave up on her dream of becoming Miss South Africa. She chased it until it became a reality. Natasha, 26, who was participating in the pageant for the second time, was crowned Miss South Africa 2023 on Sunday evening at an event in her hometown in Pretoria.

Winning three challenges on "Crown Chasers" made her a strong contender. She went head-to-head with Nande Mabala, of Worcester, and Bryoni Govender, from Joburg, as the top three finalists. Govender and her made it to the top two and when host Bonang Matheba announced her as the winner, Natasha was over the moon. In her acceptance speech, the B.Com marketing management graduate and fashion designer said she was grateful to be the first to wear the new Mowana crown.

"As I step into this new role, I am filled with a sense of responsibility to make a positive difference in the world around me. "I believe that success is not just about personal accomplishments but about the opportunities we have to give back and uplift those around us," Natasha said. "I will strive to be a source of inspiration and support for others, just as I have been supported on my journey now and before.

"This moment is the epitome of a full circle moment for me. A dream that started 11 years ago – and which, three years ago, did come to fruition after proudly representing my country on an international stage at Miss Universe South Africa – has today become a reality. "It took a lot of hard work, grit, self-confidence and support to keep my dream alive and keep on believing in the beauty of second chances." There are many benefits to winning Miss SA, such as living in a luxurious apartment, driving a posh car, a trip to Paris sponsored by L'Oreal and R1 million in cash.