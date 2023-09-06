Pearl Thusi doesn’t need a second invitation to skut haar biscuit for her fans. The actress has again become the talk of social media after she shared several saucy videos, dancing to Tyla’s latest hit single Water.

Wearing a bikini with black top and white bottom, the 35-year-old star is chilling poolside at what looks like a larney hotel when she starts shaking that booty. LIVING HER BEST LIFE: Pearl Thusi jols poolside She posted the clips on her Instagram on Sunday night and soon found herself on the trends list. “I need help choosing the one that should become my reel for the challenge,” she shared along with several videos of her performing the popular new dance challenge. “Comment with the frame number! Please and thank you!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pearl Thusi (@pearlthusi) The post led to fans commenting and sharing their thoughts on X, formerly known as Twitter. Some seemed to enjoy the videos, while others criticised Pearl for clout-chasing. By Monday afternoon, most people were taking to social media to defend her. “All Pearl Thusi is trying to do is to keep the bag secured and she can’t do that if she’s not relevant,” shared @kearabile. “Let’s not be harsh on her.”

“The anti-Pearl Thusi narrative here on Twitter is so outdated,” added another user. “Like she could be breathing, and some would still find the way she breathes wrong. I’m in no position to tell y’all what to do, but I know stupid things when I see some.” The anti- Pearl Thusi narrative here on Twitter is so outdated. Like she could be breathing and some would still find the way she breathes wrong. I'm in no position to tell y'all what to do but I know stupid things when I see some. — Bekithemba Zulu 🇿🇦 (@BekithembaZ) September 4, 2023 “Pearl Thusi might as well open an Only Fans account. I might subscribe,” commented @mrmogomotsi.