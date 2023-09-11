Nasty C wasn’t too impressed when a fan jumped on stage and tried to dance with him while he was performing during a show in Zambia over the weekend. In one of several videos circulating online, the 26-year-old is seen punching and kicking a fan who appeared to suddenly hop on stage and approach the ‘Hell Naw’ rapper.

Security quickly intervened as the fan fell to the ground before Nasty C tries to get one more kick in. The music is then cut as the fan is dragged off stage and back into the crowd. “Nasty C punches a fan in Zambia during his performance,” shared SA Hip Hop Feeds. Nasty C punches a fan in Zambia during his performance pic.twitter.com/OsCKOyvB36 — SAHIPHOP (@SAHIPHOPFEEDs) September 10, 2023 Fans have largely been divided about whether the rapper’s reaction was justified.

One tweep commented, “Nasty C wants to act like a thug. He should have let security deal with him. As soon as they hit the millions they want to forget the same people that made them rich.” Another defended his actions, “AKA got gunned down just like that and people think artists should go around hugging strangers when they feel threatened.” AKA got gunned down just like that and people think artists should go around hugging strangers when they feel threatened. — The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) September 10, 2023 The incident occurred during the Zambian leg of Nasty C and Cassper Nyovest’s joint African Throne World Tour.

Thus far the two rap stars have visited Kenya, Tanzania, eSwatini, Mozambique, and Zambia. Next up, they’ll be headed to Botswana, Rwanda and Nigeria. Nasty C is set to release his fifth studio album, which is titled ‘Love It Here’. The rapper announced the album release last Friday with a pre-order for the album accompanied by ‘Prosper In Peace’, a new single featuring US rap star Benny The Butcher.