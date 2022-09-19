Multi-award-winning content creator Nadia Jaftha took to Instagram vroeg on Monday to share her emotions after skrikking wakker with bors pain. In her video, Nadia, who earlier this month won three awards at the DStv Content Creator Awards, said: “I woke at 4am with this heavy feeling on my chest, I needed some of you to hear this message, I just felt the need to make this video right now.

KWAAI: Won DStv awards CREATING A KLOMP DRAMA: Content creator Nadia Jaftha “I don’t know if some of you need to hear this message before you start your Monday. “I know it seems that I’m talking from a place of privilege so what do I know and what can I say, but the truth is that you never know what someone else is going through, you don’t know the battles they have and I wish that I could divulge in some of my battles and struggles.” Over two minutes into the clip and vol trane, Jaftha continued: “Just know that everyone is fighting a battle so it’s so important to be kind to each other.