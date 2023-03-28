The Phumlani Village informal settlement buzzed with excitement on Monday as the annual birthday bash of popular community worker Beryl Williams got under way. The woman popularly known as “Aunty Girly” was welcomed by hundreds of children and aunties who blocked off Swallow Road, erected speakers and hung balloons as they celebrated her 56th birthday.

Williams, who runs a feeding scheme and provides humanitarian relief amid fires and other disasters, spent her birthday cooking up a storm hoping to feed 500 hungry children to beat her previous record. BLESS: Beryl Williams in Phumlani Village “Last year I hosted a party for the children because you know some of these children don’t even know what it’s like to have a birthday party,” she says. “Last year I had a party for 200 children and I could just see it was not enough and they kept coming and coming.”

So this year Aunty Girly and her friends got up early and cooked a big pot of lamb knuckle stew and packed over 500 party packets. “My friends came to help me with all the preparations and cooking,” she says. “Like every year my friends Brenda Appollis, Neil Jacobus and Leana Langeveld arrived and this year one of my kerksusters, Dalyse Jasson, also came to help and cooked over 10kg of rice at her house.

“My sponsor was Pick n Pay Constantia who provided beautiful fresh vegetables, rolls and cakes. “My husband Joe gave me money for some ingredients for the pot.” On arrival, the birthday girl found the street decorated with a backdrop and balloons done by resident Chante-Leigh Solomons.

The 26-year-old mom says she wanted to do something to make Williams feel special. “I scratched together here and there what I could because Aunty Girly does so much for our community and I wanted to do something small to show her we appreciate her,” she says. “I’ve known her for 10 years and she has always been there for us.”