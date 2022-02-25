A Durbanville capuchin monkey, who thinks he is human, does everything humans do, from washing dishes and whisking eggs to even servicing cars.

The oulike apie called Milo is five years old.

He was raised from birth by owner Adriaan Pieterse, who adopted him from a rescue operation in Vereeniging, and is fully vaccinated.

Adriaan says Milo is like a brother to his daughter and is the “baby” in the house .

Adriaan says Milo is the “baby” in the house. Picture supplied

“Milo is like a human, like any other child, he loves kisses and cuddles and also likes to play with people’s hair, he loves to play.”

He says recently when he took his car for a service, the nuuskierige aapie surprised everyone when he grabbed a spanner and mimicked the mechanic.

“He loves doing what I do or what he sees others doing. He can also wash the dishes and enjoys it so much,” says Adriaan.

“He spends a lot of time on my shoulder and is a big attraction when we go to the malls, he is a chick magnet because all the girls like petting him and playing with him. I say if you are single, get a monkey, he attracts all the girls,” he jokes.

SPECIAL BOND: Adriaan Pieterse, Milo

Milo starts his day with a bowl of cereal and generally enjoys all kinds of foods, but like all kids, “hates broccoli”.

“He eats everything we eat and enjoys a lekker boerewors roll now and then, he is a big meat lover.”

The slim apie also has very good manners, his owner brags: “He greets people and also says thank you when he is given something.

“Milo is our family and we love him, he is not just a monkey but our child.”

