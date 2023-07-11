No-one saw it coming when the identity of The Masked Singer South Africa’s Warrior was unveiled on Saturday night’s show. Behind the mask turned out to be local politician, Mmusi Maimane.

The Build One South Africa party leader was the sixth celebrity ousted from the mystery singing contest. In the hopes of nailing the mystery of who is behind the mask, media mogul Tbo Touch also joined sleuths J’Something, Somizi, Sithelo Shozi and Skhumba. Previously, the audience parted with culinary queen The Lazy Makoti (Zebra), former Springbok Victor Matfield (Rooster), soccer legend Doctor Khumalo (Soccerman), journalist Bongani Bingwa (Banana) and comedian David Kau (Hippo).

As per usual, the detectives on duty were baffled by Warrior and his spectacular mask during the previous round. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Masked Singer South Africa (@maskedsingerza) From Warrior’s clues, Sithelo gauged that the hardworking, book-smart person belonged in the corporate world, and then correctly guessed that he might be a politician. Her guess was Fikile Mabula. However, Warrior’s dancing moves made J’Something believe it was hip-hop star Big Zulu, while Skhumba locked in Papa Penny.

Hearing that Warrior shared a nickname, Somizi’s guess was soccer star Brian Baloyi. This week, Warrior’s performance of Easy by The Commodores once again didn’t match the tone of his tips. He let slip that his name and the first thing he owned must be valued, and that he’s married to the fairest lady in the land and takes religion seriously. J’Something cracked the code. Yet, the panel burst out laughing when the MiCasa frontman correctly suggested Maimane. Everyone’s jaws dropped when Mmusi appeared from behind the mask.