A ougat Cape Town couple is steaming up the small screen with their candid take on their sex life.

Brady and Tracy Fortuin are part of a group being interviewed in the Showmax documentary series called Sex in Afrikaans, where clinical psychologist Bradley R Daniels gets four Afrikaans couples and two singles to rek their bekke about their sex lives.

The trailer already had mense excited when Tracy says: “Seks is vir my k** lekker.”

With six episodes that focus on sex workers, sex toys, porn, swinging, BDSM and fetishes, producers say the Showmax Original is a “mind-expanding tour of what your neighbours and co-workers get up to behind closed doors.”

CANDID: Sex in Afrikaans

Brady and Tracy are both children of pastors and the couple moved to Gauteng where they work and live with their three children.

Singer Tracy, 35, says she hopes the doccie “causes some k**! Because it’s still so taboo to talk about sex in public or to sit down with your family and friends and talk about sex.

“So I hope Sex in Afrikaans stirs things up a bit, so people can start to become a little bit more open about the subject.”

Speaking to the Daily Voice, IT worker Brady, 35, says: “We decided to do the show because we are pretty open about our sex life and I think everyone who knows us, knows that.”

She says their parents choose not to watch: “They told us they won’t be watching the show as they have their religious and moral reasons, which we respect.

“Brady’s mother said ‘the same way kids don’t want to talk about their parents having sex, parents don’t want to hear about their kids having sex’.”

“My advice is: ‘Explore!’” says Tracy. “Even if it’s just a little thing like buying a toy or doing a little sexting. Send him a message other than just, ‘Bring milk and sugar.’”

“That’s what Sex in Afrikaans shows: everyone has a little tiger inside them.”

