Khloe Kardashian has confronted Kris Jenner over her infidelity. The 39-year-old star asked her mom about her cheating on Robert Kardashian - Khloe's dad and Kris' ex-husband - during a heated exchange on an upcoming episode of 'The Kardashians'.

In a teaser of the next episode, Khloe says: "Whenever you’re ready to admit to me that you f***** up big time with me..." Kris, 67 - who was married to Robert between 1978 and 1991 - then fires back: "I did not f** up big time." Khloe subsequently complains that she's "never f****** heard".

She adds: "We put a Band-Aid over a bullet hole." Kris replies: "No, you misunderstood. You’re just somewhere else, you’re spiralling." Khloe - who previously split from Tristan Thompson after it emerged that he'd been unfaithful - later asked her mom to explain her own infidelity.

The reality TV star - who has True, five, and Tatum, 13 months, with Thompson - said: "What was your mindset when you cheated?" Kris appeared shocked by the question and then replied: "You're asking me?" Khloe snapped back: "Who the f*** else am I talking to?"

Robert died of cancer in July 2003, aged 59. Kris met Caitlyn Jenner on a blind date in 1990 and the former Olympian recently admitted that it was a case of "love at first sight". The 73-year-old TV star - who was known as Bruce Jenner at the time - revealed that they developed an instant chemistry, even though she was still married to Robert.