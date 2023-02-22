What happens when you put two top comedians in the same room? You get a night of free and funny entertainment. In a recent video making the rounds on TikTok, Mzansi comedian Trevor Noah and American funnyman Kevin Hart, who graced the South African shores for the world premiere of his Amazon film Die Hart the Movie along with making stops in Cape Town and Joburg on his Reality Check world tour, partied up a storm at a Joburg nightclub.

The original video was posted on Hart’s TikTok page. In the video, Hart shouts, “I’m in South Africa with Trevor Noah, look what I learned”, before performing the gwara gwara. #NailedIt ♬ original sound - Kevin Hart @imkevinhart South African Nights with @trevornoah 😂![CDATA[]]>😂![CDATA[]]>😂![CDATA[]]>😂![CDATA[]]>😂 Mpho Hart #TikTokKing Given the fact that he just learnt the dance, his first attempt wasn’t bad but it was funny. As the clip rolled on, the two continued to dance and enjoyed their night out on the town drinking tequila.

Just as funny as Hart’s dance moves were some of the comments TikTokkers left on his page. Wilbur April commented: “Someone tell Trevor we are not in the Gwarra era anymore, when last was this guy home ...” LeboM said: “Enjoy SA Mpho Hart. Trevor Noah my office Monday morning. We need to talk about your dance moves.”