Trevor Noah has responded after Kanye West called the South African comedian a “koon” in an apparent racist slur.

The social media showdown between the two stars was sparked by Trevor’s segment on The Daily Show, in which he commented on the divorce between the rapper and ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

The TV host also criticised Kanye’s social media attacks on Kim’s new boyfriend Pete Davidson in his bid to win his ex back.

Reacting to Trevor’s show, Kanye, 44, posted on Instagram: “All in together now… Koon baya my lord koon baya Koon baya my lord Koon baya Oooo’ lord Koon baya.”

This a play on words on the original African American hymn Kumbaya, My Lord.

In a lengthy response on Instagram, Trevor expressed his disappointment and concern for someone he idolised.

He wrote: “There are few artists who have had more of an impact on me than you, Ye. You took samples and turned them into symphonies...

“You were a serious rapper who also knew when not to take himself seriously. You effortlessly brought comedy into music and made us all smile while we rapped along.

“You’re an indelible part of my life, Ye. Which is why it breaks my heart to see you like this. I don’t care if you support Trump and I don’t care if you roast Pete. I do however care when I see you on a path that’s dangerously close to peril and pain.

“You have every right to fight for your family. But you have to know the difference between that and fighting your family.

“I’ve woken up too many times and read headlines about men who’ve killed their exes, their kids and then themselves. I never want to read that headline about you.

“If you’re just joking about it all and I’m an idiot for caring, then so be it.

“But I’d rather be the idiot who spoke up and said something to you in life, than the cool guy who said nothing and then mourns for you in prison or the grave.

“Oh and as for Koon…clearly some people graduate but we still stupid.

“Don’t ever forget, the biggest trick racists ever played on black people was teaching us to strip each other of our blackness whenever we disagree.

“Tricking us into dividing ourselves up into splinters so that we would never unite into a powerful rod.

“I can’t front, though, Koon Baya is also funny as s***.”

