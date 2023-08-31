Being in a family of entertainers is rubbing off on young Kairo Forbes. Kairo Forbes, the daughter of the late rapper AKA (Kiernan Forbes) and DJ and entrepreneur DJ Zinhle is turning out to become quite the star herself.

It’s hard to forget how she warmed hearts at the Metro FM awards in May with her attempt at singing her father’s award-winning song ‘Lemons (Lemonade)’. She is among the country’s most popular young influencers with her Instagram account having 1.4 million followers and Forbes bagging campaigns with brands such as Nedbank. Being in a family of entertainers is rubbing off on the young Forbes and if one still has doubts of her star power, her stealing the show during rehearsals ahead of Galaxy 947 Joburg Day with award-winning rapper Nadia Nakai might be the convincing needed.